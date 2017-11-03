Why Clemson’s matchup with NC State is for the ACC Atlantic title

Clemson sets five goals prior to the start of each season: win the opener, win the division, win the state championship, win the ACC and win the closer.
The Tigers can almost assuredly go 2-for-2 with a win over N.C. State Saturday in Raleigh.
Clemson is 5-1 in the ACC entering its matchup with N.C. State, while the Wolfpack are 4-0 in conference play with four games remaining. All other teams in the ACC Atlantic are .500 or worse.
“Only one team can go represent this division in the championship game, and it’s down to two teams,” Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said. “This is what it’s all about. We love these opportunities. That’s what November’s about. You hope to be in this situation so you just embrace it and get ready and go play.”
If the Tigers beat N.C. State they will clinch the division with a win over Florida State (2-5) or a loss by N.C. State in one of its final three games.
But if the Wolfpack beat Clemson on Saturday, the Tigers will need N.C. State to go 0-3 in its final three games against Boston College, Wake Forest and North Carolina.
“We all understand the picture of, OK, if we lose the game we’re most likely not going to win the division,” Swinney said. “I guess they’d have to lose their last three. That’s probably not going to happen. So just take care of your business and you don’t have to worry about all of that.”
Clemson has won the ACC championship each of the past two years and advanced to the national title game both years.
In order to accomplish its goal again, the fourth-ranked Tigers will have to win on Saturday.
Clemson has won five consecutive games against N.C. State and 12 out of 13 meetings, but 10 of the past 20 matchups have been decided by eight points or less. That includes Clemson’s overtime win last season.
Swinney is expecting another tough game on Saturday.
“They’re a really good football team. That’s why it’s come down to these two teams,” Swinney said. “We’re in November and have two teams that are well positioned to win the division. It’s exciting to be a part of these type of games. This is playoff football.”
