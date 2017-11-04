Clemson secondary could get help from wide receiver vs. NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. - Clemson’s banged up secondary could get help from a wide receiver on Saturday afternoon at N.C. State.
Tigers junior Ray-Ray McCloud is switching jersey numbers and will wear No. 21 against the Wolfpack. McCloud normally wears No. 34, which is the number of linebacker Kendall Joseph. The two would be unable to be on the field at the same time if they were wearing the same number.
McCloud experimented with playing defensive back some during fall camp and has also worked there at times during practice throughout the season.
Clemson is without cornerbacks Mark Fields and Marcus Edmond against the Wolfpack. N.C. State is averaging 280 passing yards per game.
