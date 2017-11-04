Clemson moves closer to ACC crown, playoff berth with win at NC State

Clemson overcame its biggest remaining regular season hurdle to returning to the College Football Playoff with a 38-31 win at N.C. State Saturday evening at Carter-Finley Stadium.
The Tigers took their first lead of the game on a 12-yard touchdown pass from Kelly Bryant to Deon Cain with 3:31 remaining in the third quarter and led the rest of the way.
The Wolfpack trailed by seven with 1:24 left, needing a touchdown to tie the game, but N.C. State quarterback Ryan Finley was picked off by K’Von Wallace on the final play of the game deep in Tigers’ territory to seal the win.
Comments