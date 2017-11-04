Clemson's Ray-Ray McCloud runs the ball for a touchdown while North Carolina State's Ben Frazier (90) and Cole Cook (48) chase during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.
Clemson University

Clemson moves closer to ACC crown, playoff berth with win at NC State

By Matt Connolly

mconnolly@thestate.com

November 04, 2017 7:14 PM

RALEIGH, N.C.

Clemson overcame its biggest remaining regular season hurdle to returning to the College Football Playoff with a 38-31 win at N.C. State Saturday evening at Carter-Finley Stadium.

The Tigers took their first lead of the game on a 12-yard touchdown pass from Kelly Bryant to Deon Cain with 3:31 remaining in the third quarter and led the rest of the way.

The Wolfpack trailed by seven with 1:24 left, needing a touchdown to tie the game, but N.C. State quarterback Ryan Finley was picked off by K’Von Wallace on the final play of the game deep in Tigers’ territory to seal the win.

