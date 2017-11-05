Clemson-Florida State kickoff time set

Clemson’s game on Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Florida State will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and be televised by ESPN, the ACC announced late Saturday night.
The Tigers (8-1, 6-1) can clinch the ACC Atlantic for the third consecutive season with a win over Florida State.
Clemson topped N.C. State 38-31 on Saturday, while the Seminoles earned a 27-24 home victory over Syracuse.
The Clemson-FSU game was expected to decide the ACC Atlantic in the preseason, but FSU is 3-5 on the year and is without starting quarterback Deondre Francois, who was injured in the opener against Alabama.
