Clemson and Florida State will play on Saturday, Nov. 11 at Clemson.
Clemson and Florida State will play on Saturday, Nov. 11 at Clemson. Glenn Beil Glenn Beil-USA TODAY Sports
Clemson and Florida State will play on Saturday, Nov. 11 at Clemson. Glenn Beil Glenn Beil-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson University

Clemson-Florida State kickoff time set

By Matt Connolly

mconnolly@thestate.com

November 05, 2017 1:07 AM

Clemson’s game on Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Florida State will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and be televised by ESPN, the ACC announced late Saturday night.

The Tigers (8-1, 6-1) can clinch the ACC Atlantic for the third consecutive season with a win over Florida State.

Clemson topped N.C. State 38-31 on Saturday, while the Seminoles earned a 27-24 home victory over Syracuse.

The Clemson-FSU game was expected to decide the ACC Atlantic in the preseason, but FSU is 3-5 on the year and is without starting quarterback Deondre Francois, who was injured in the opener against Alabama.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson’s win over NC State

    Tigers earned a 38-31 road victory

Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson’s win over NC State

Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson’s win over NC State 6:54

Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson’s win over NC State
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney responds to NC State wanting a laptop investigation 0:27

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney responds to NC State wanting a laptop investigation
Clemson DE Austin Bryant talks Clemson defense getting back on track 2:07

Clemson DE Austin Bryant talks Clemson defense getting back on track

View More Video