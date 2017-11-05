Clemson moves up in polls after win at NC State

Clemson moved up in the AP Poll and Coaches Poll after a wild 38-31 win over N.C. State Saturday evening in Raleigh, N.C.

The Tigers are now ranked No. 4 in both the AP Poll and Coaches Poll, matching their ranking in the College Football Playoff Poll.

Clemson was previously ranked No. 6 in the AP Poll and No. 5 in the Coaches Poll.

Both polls have Alabama and Georgia ranked No. 1 and No. 2, but there are plenty of differences after that.

The AP Poll has Notre Dame at 3, with Oklahoma rounding out the top 5. The Coaches Poll has Wisconsin at 3 and Notre Dame at No. 5.

The rest of the top 10 in the AP Poll includes No. 6 Wisconsin, followed by Miami, TCU, Washington and Auburn.

The Coaches Poll has Miami at 6, with Oklahoma, Washington, TCU and Auburn rounding out the top 10.

N.C. State is No. 24 in the Coaches Poll and unranked in the AP Poll after losing to the Tigers.

Clemson will host Florida State this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. The game will be televised by ESPN.