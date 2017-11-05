ACC OK with Clemson’s reason for having a laptop on the sideline of Saturday’s game

The Atlantic Coast Conference weighed in on the laptop issue that came out of Saturday’s game between Clemson and North Carolina State.

As far as the league is concerned, no rules were broken and there is no issue.

Atlantic Coast Conference spokesman Kevin Best said Sunday league officials conferred with Clemson and is “satisfied with their explanation” for why a laptop was on the sideline during the fourth-ranked Tigers’ win at then-No. 20 North Carolina State, according to The Associated Press.

Clemson’s Sports Information Director for football, Tim Bourret, said the laptop belonged to a student who’s a member of school’s social media team.

Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren started the laptop scandal when he opened his post-game news conference by asking the media why a laptop was photographed on the Tigers’ sideline during their 38-31 victory.

“I’d like to know why there was a laptop on Clemson’s sideline, too,” Doeren said after complaining about officiating. “I’d like that to be investigated. I was told it’s illegal to have technology on the sideline.”

Doeren said he saw a picture of the laptop as he was heading to the news conference.

“A picture was going around Twitter showing a laptop on Clemson’s sideline. That’s illegal,” Doeren said.

Not according to the ACC.

ACC spokesperson Amy Yakola told newsobserver.com that the league accepts Clemson’s explanation that the laptop was only used by a student videographer and not for coaching purposes. The league considers the matter closed.

From ACC: League satisfied with Clemson explanation of laptop situation. Rules allow it to be there if not used for coaching. Matter closed. — Stephen Wiseman (@stevewisemanNC) November 5, 2017

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney laughed when asked about the laptop after Saturday’s game.

“I have no idea,” Swinney said. “The only thing I can say is maybe it was somebody with social media, or something. It wasn’t anybody with football, I can tell you that.”

NCAA rules prohibit computer use “for any coaching purposes” during games on the sideline.

Clemson spokesman Joe Galbraith said the team’s video staff has used a laptop on the sideline during road games for at least the past two and a half years without any complaints prior to Saturday. Its purpose is to quickly transmit still photographs and video highlights for use on the school’s social media platforms.

“That individual has no contact with coaches or student-athletes during the game,” Galbraith said Saturday night.