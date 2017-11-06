Stop that towel thief: Clemson QB Kelly Bryant responds to NC State player

It is safe to assume that N.C. State star Bradley Chubb will not be receiving a Christmas card from Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant.
The Wolfpack defensive end stole Bryant’s towel several times during Clemson’s 38-31 win over N.C. State Saturday in an apparent attempt to try to rattle Bryant.
The move did not work as Bryant rebounded from a rough start to lead the Tigers to a critical road win at N.C. State and move Clemson within a game of clinching the ACC Atlantic title.
“I think it was the first series after the third down, maybe it was the second series, he took my towel. I just looked down and he had run off,” Bryant said. “I was like, ‘He done took my towel? OK man, I don’t know.’ Then he did it again and I said, ‘OK, I can’t let him keep taking my towel.’ Then one time he took it and I ended up getting it back and took it out of his hands. It was just a game within the game.”
Bryant and Chubb had several conversations during the game, which Bryant described as “just football.”
He added that he did not have a relationship with Chubb before Saturday’s contest but did know who Chubb was.
“Just some little chatter going on with us back-and-forth. He’s a great guy, great player for them. He made a lot of plays. Just a little talking going back and forth,” Bryant said. “I knew who he was, a great player, one of the top guys on their team, one of the top guys in the nation. A great defensive end.”
