Kickoff time set for Tigers’ home game against The Citadel

The kickoff time for the Nov. 18 football game between The Citadel and Clemson has been set for 12:20 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. The game will be televised on the ACC Network.
Clemson (8-1) was ranked No. 4 in last week’s College Football Playoff rankings and plays host to Florida State on Saturday.
The Citadel (5-4, 3-4 SoCon) closes out conference play this Saturday in the upstate against Furman (7-3, 5-1). Kickoff is at 2 p.m. at Paladin Stadium.
Other ACC games for Nov. 18:
Virginia at Miami, noon, ABC or ESPN – network designation after the games of Nov. 11
Delaware State at Florida State, noon, RSN
Pitt at Virginia Tech, 12:20 p.m., ACC Network
Western Carolina at North Carolina, 3 p.m., ACC Network Extra
Syracuse at Louisville, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU – network designation after the games of Nov. 11
Georgia Tech at Duke, 3:30 p.m., RSN
Wake Forest at NC State, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
