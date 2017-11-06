Clemson draft-eligible DE discusses his plans for next season

Clelin Ferrell is only a sophomore, but because he redshirted in 2015 he is eligible for the NFL draft following this season.
Clemson’s star defensive end was asked on Monday if he has thought about the possibility that Saturday could be his last ACC home game and said he is just taking things one week at a time.
“Not at all, man. That’s not fair to my teammates or fair to myself,” Ferrell said. “I’m just taking it one game at a time to be honest with you.”
Ferrell is a potential first-round pick if he does decide to come out after this season.
He has 12.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks on the year.
“My plan, as far as that whole thing, I plan to come back and graduate next December. That’s my plan,” Ferrell said. “But obviously you do have to think about things when you are eligible for stuff like that. But I haven’t thought about that at all.”
In addition to Ferrell, defensive linemen Christian Wilkins and Austin Bryant are also eligible for the 2018 NFL draft.
MECHANICAL PROBLEM
Tigers quarterback Kelly Bryant had some throws sail on him against N.C. State, particularly in the first half.
Bryant said Monday that his mechanics were not where they needed to be against the Wolfpack.
Bryant was 20-for-38 passing for a completion percentage of 52.6, which is a season low.
“I was releasing the ball high and my elbow was still high. I really wasn’t coming through and following through with my throws,” Bryant said. “It really was just small stuff mechanically. … But I’m going to continue to work in practice and just try to get better at it.”
PAIR OF TIGERS HONORED
Clemson’s Mitch Hyatt was named the ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week, while Ferrell was named the Defensive Lineman of the Week after the two helped the Tigers to a 38-31 win against N.C. State on Saturday.
Hyatt graded out at 93 percent and had five knockdown blocks. He also kept Bradley Chubb from sacking Bryant as the Tigers did not allow a sack against the Wolfpack’s tough defensive front.
Ferrell had a career-high 12 tackles, including 5 tackles for loss. It was the second most tackles for loss by an ACC player this year behind only the 5.5 he tallied against Syracuse.
