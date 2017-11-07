Where Clemson ranks in latest CFP Top 25

Clemson is ranked No. 4 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, which were released Tuesday night on ESPN.
Georgia is No. 1, followed by Alabama at No. 2 and Notre Dame at No. 3. If that scenario holds, Clemson would face the No. 1 Bulldogs for the right to play in the national championship game.
The Tigers (8-1) will host Florida State (3-5) this weekend looking to clinch the ACC Atlantic title, as well as a spot in the ACC championship game.
“This is where you hoped to be. This is what it’s all about,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said Tuesday. “You work all year to put yourself in a position to have a chance to achieve your goals… And here we are down the home stretch now, we’ve got an opportunity to do a lot. A lot of the rest of our season really hinges on these four quarters. This is championship football for us.”
Georgia and Alabama, SEC rivals, are both undefeated and have been dominating their competition. The Bulldogs’ one game decided by less than two touchdowns was at Notre Dame in September, a 20-19 victory.
The Fighting Irish (8-1) have not lost since, including blowouts of Michigan State, Southern California and North Carolina State.
The final rankings that will determine the participants in the College Football Playoff semifinals come out Dec. 3.
Clemson, the defending national champion, is trying to make the playoff for the third consecutive year.
The Tigers entered the playoff as the No. 1 team in 2015 before losing in the national title game and were No. 2 last year before defeating Alabama to win the championship.
The rest of the top 10 includes No. 5 Oklahoma, followed by TCU, Miami, Wisconsin, Washington and Auburn.
The College Football Playoff rankings will continue to be updated each Tuesday night through the rest of the season.
