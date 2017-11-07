Where Clemson ranks in latest CFP Top 25

5:07 Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Florida State Pause

6:54 Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson’s win over NC State

1:14 Would TJ Brunson let Skai Moore lead the Gamecocks in tackles?

2:21 Accused Vista shooter a 'Danger to our Community' by judge, denied bond

0:57 Look inside the $14.5 million library at Midlands Tech

0:56 How Muschamp feels about his previous employer, the Florida Gators

0:43 Frank Martin thanks fans for time, passion, money

3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

2:15 Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start