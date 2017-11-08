Clemson basketball set to ink big haul

The early signing period for college basketball commences Wednesday and Clemson is set to sign three prospects for the 2018 class. The Tigers have commitments from 6-foot-7 Hunter Tyson from Monroe, N.C., 6-foor-5 John Newman III from Greensboro, N.C. and 6-foot-11 Trey Jemison from Hoover, Ala. Brad Brownell has one spot left in the class he would love to fill with 6-foot-6 Zion Williamson of Spartanburg who is expected for an official visit this weekend.
Jemison was the most recent commitment for the Tigers making his pledge late last month. He chose Clemson over offers from Georgia Tech, Alabama, Auburn, Harvard, Oklahoma State, Vanderbilt and Texas A&M. His coach at Hoover High, Charles Burkett, said the Tigers are getting a quality player and person in one big package.
“His maturity level and his knowledge of how hard the game has to be played,” Burkett said of Jemison’s strengths. “He works. He’s an intelligent guy who works hard and he’s skilled, and that’s a combination for a really, really good player.”
Burkett added that Jemison is a versatile big man who Brownell can post and use as a traditional back to the basket player.
“Absolutely he is that but for whatever reason he’s not getting his just do on being able to be able to hit the 15- to 17-foot jump shot, which he can do and he will do it for us. I think some of his best weapons haven’t been exposed yet. He can score constantly from 15-16 feet and in. He is an excellent passer. He plays both ends of the floor. Defensively he’s really good. He’s above his time in communicating and understanding the game and just affecting the game in all facets.”
Clemson recruited Jemison for three years and made him a priority for this class, according to Burkett, and it paid off in the end with his commitment.
“They did their work and let him know how much they wanted him and how much they think he can fit in to what they do. They did an excellent job of recruiting him. They really went after him.”
Burkett said Georgia Tech was Clemson’s strongest competition for Jemison.
