NC State coach responds to Dabo’s remarks on laptop, towels

N.C. State coach Dave Doeren responded to Dabo Swinney’s remarks about the laptop on the sidelines, towel stealing and the Wolfpack’s sideline behavior during the ACC teleconference on Wednesday.
Doeren said he will be sending Clemson some towels and his team is moving on from the loss to the Tigers.
“You know I think college football is a lot of fun. I really do. We don’t have a drone, but I am going to send some towels over to Dabo,” Doeren said. “We’re good. It’s in the past. Looking forward to playing Boston College.”
Doeren was also asked if he regretted bringing up the laptop being on Clemson’s sideline during his postgame remarks and avoided the question.
“I mean look, I’m not a politically correct guy. I coach with a lot of passion. Our kids play with it. He does the same thing,” Doeren said. “At the end of the game, when you lose a game that has conference championship implications on it, sometimes things are going to be said, and I don’t think it’s a big deal. I really don’t.”
