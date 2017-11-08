More Videos

Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Florida State

Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Florida State

Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson's win over NC State

Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson's win over NC State

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney responds to NC State wanting a laptop investigation

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney responds to NC State wanting a laptop investigation

Clemson AD Dan Radakovich discusses Dabo Swinney's new deal

Clemson AD Dan Radakovich discusses Dabo Swinney's new deal

Game preview: Can USC take advantage of floundering Florida?

Game preview: Can USC take advantage of floundering Florida?

Frank Martin: 'I'm real excited about my team'

Frank Martin: 'I'm real excited about my team'

Youth soccer fields in high demand in Lexington County

Youth soccer fields in high demand in Lexington County

How Muschamp feels about his previous employer, the Florida Gators

How Muschamp feels about his previous employer, the Florida Gators

First Look at Catitude Cat Cafe in West Columbia

First Look at Catitude Cat Cafe in West Columbia

Accused Vista shooter a 'Danger to our Community' by judge, denied bond

Accused Vista shooter a 'Danger to our Community' by judge, denied bond

Clemson University

NC State coach responds to Dabo’s remarks on laptop, towels

By Matt Connolly

mconnolly@thestate.com

November 08, 2017 1:31 PM

N.C. State coach Dave Doeren responded to Dabo Swinney’s remarks about the laptop on the sidelines, towel stealing and the Wolfpack’s sideline behavior during the ACC teleconference on Wednesday.

Doeren said he will be sending Clemson some towels and his team is moving on from the loss to the Tigers.

“You know I think college football is a lot of fun. I really do. We don’t have a drone, but I am going to send some towels over to Dabo,” Doeren said. “We’re good. It’s in the past. Looking forward to playing Boston College.”

Doeren was also asked if he regretted bringing up the laptop being on Clemson’s sideline during his postgame remarks and avoided the question.

“I mean look, I’m not a politically correct guy. I coach with a lot of passion. Our kids play with it. He does the same thing,” Doeren said. “At the end of the game, when you lose a game that has conference championship implications on it, sometimes things are going to be said, and I don’t think it’s a big deal. I really don’t.”

More Videos

Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Florida State

Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Florida State

Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson's win over NC State

Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson's win over NC State

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney responds to NC State wanting a laptop investigation

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney responds to NC State wanting a laptop investigation

Clemson AD Dan Radakovich discusses Dabo Swinney's new deal

Clemson AD Dan Radakovich discusses Dabo Swinney's new deal

Game preview: Can USC take advantage of floundering Florida?

Game preview: Can USC take advantage of floundering Florida?

Frank Martin: 'I'm real excited about my team'

Frank Martin: 'I'm real excited about my team'

Youth soccer fields in high demand in Lexington County

Youth soccer fields in high demand in Lexington County

How Muschamp feels about his previous employer, the Florida Gators

How Muschamp feels about his previous employer, the Florida Gators

First Look at Catitude Cat Cafe in West Columbia

First Look at Catitude Cat Cafe in West Columbia

Accused Vista shooter a 'Danger to our Community' by judge, denied bond

Accused Vista shooter a 'Danger to our Community' by judge, denied bond

