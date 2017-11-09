Report: Zion Williamson Clemson update

Zion Williamson, the 6-foot-6 top prospect out of Spartanburg Day, will not take an official visit to Clemson this weekend his stepdad told WSPA-TV7 Wednesday night, but he will be at Clemson either Friday night for the basketball game or Saturday for the football game.
Williamson has been to Clemson unofficially several times. He’s also taken official visits to Kansas, Kentucky, Duke and North Carolina and an unofficial visit to South Carolina. in an exclusive interview with Todd Summers of WSPA-TV7 in Spartanburg Wednesday night, Williamson said he’s looking at several factors as he tries to make his decision.
“Of course, I’m taking in what the coaches are telling me, but me myself, I go ask the players like, what is life like on campus from the players’ perspective. I know they are going to keep it a hundred with me. Whichever players I feel were most comfortable on campus, I feel like that’s the school I’m going to choose.”
Williamson, like any top recruit, has been wined and dined at every recruiting stop, and he’s heard the pitches from all the coaches. It’s all nice to take in but it doesn’t make the decision any easier to make.
“It’s a lot to take in,” he told Summers. “These are college coaches you see on TV telling you that you’re the best player that they’ve recruited or you’re the best player in the country. They were basically doing anything they need to do to get you to their school. At one point it set in like, wow like, they need me. I can pick my school. It’s a little unreal knowing that I can pick my school, any school that I want to go to.”
Williamson said he does plan to make his announcement at his school but he did not give a date. The early signing period runs through next Wednesday.
Notes:
▪ Clemson commitment Hunter Tyson plans to sign his LOI Thursday and commitment John Newman III is set to sign Friday.
