Point guard could reclassify to join Clemson basketball

Former Wren High star Trey McGowens, a 6-foot-3 guard who reclassified for the 2019 class and enrolled at Hargrave Prep, Va. for this season, will take an official visit to Clemson this weekend. And he said the idea of going back into the 2018 class has been discussed with the Tigers who offered him in late October.
“They said they would like me to go back to the class of ’18, so I’ve been talking about it to my parents and we’re considering it,” McGowens said. “We’re really just trying to get a better feel for each other to see if it’s the best move for me. Then, it’s always a positive when you’re going to have your hometown behind you. I’m looking forward to see how I fit in with everyone and the system. I’m going to ask the players questions and stuff like that. Clyde (Trapp) and A.J (Oliver) are my boys so I keep in touch with them every now and then.”
McGowens is being recruited by Brad Brownell as a point guard. Brownell went up to Hargrave to visit McGowens late last month and he got a clear understanding of what Brownell has in mind for him at Clemson.
“He talked to me about how I’ll fit and talked about they’re getting different types of players now, so they are going start to play faster,” McGowens said. “I’ll be able to see that Friday when they play Western Carolina. But I like Coach Brownell a lot. He played point guard in college so he’ll be able to help me develop as one.”
McGowens also holds offers from Kansas State, Wofford, College of Charleston, New Mexico, Rice, Charlotte, Ole Miss, South Florida, VCU, NC State and St. John’s.
Clemson would appear to be in strong shape with McGowens but he’s not quite ready to call anyone a clear favorite at this point.
“No leader as of now but they are at the top. I just want to see how the visit goes and I’ll go from there.”
He said he also wants to visit Virginia soon.
