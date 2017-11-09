Clemson injury report: Tigers will be down at least one cornerback for FSU

Clemson cornerback Mark Fields has been out with a foot injury since Oct. 13 against Syracuse and will miss Saturday’s game against Florida State, Tigers coach Dabo Swinney told reporters following Wednesday’s practice.
Fields started four of Clemson’s first six games and had 20 tackles, three tackles for loss and two pass breakups before suffering the injury.
Trayvon Mullen has moved into a starting role with Fields out.
“Mark won’t be with us. He’s just still not quite there,” Swinney said. “You get them foot injuries, especially DBs, it’s just a little different deal.”
Fellow cornerback Marcus Edmond, who has been out since injuring his foot Week 2 against Auburn, could be available against the Seminoles.
Edmond is expected to travel with the team to the hotel Friday night and be with the team throughout pregame on Saturday.
“Edmond is going to travel this week. He’s been able to really go this week, and he’s the most confident he’s been,” Swinney said. “I’m much more encouraged with him. Man, I just hate it. It’s just been such a long process for him, but it’s just good to see a little smile on his face and breaking a sweat out there.”
SPENCE PULLING AWAY
Clemson had an open kicking competition for a few weeks, but Alex Spence appears to be pulling away from Christian Groomes and Drew Costa. Spence is 4-for-9 on field goal attempts this season and was 1-for-2 at N.C. State.
“Alex is definitely out in front,” Swinney said. “That part’s not close, and he’s had a solid week.”
Groomes and Costa, who was added to the team in the middle of the season, continue to compete for the backup job.
Costa missed Wednesday’s practice with an illness.
FSU OL IMPROVING
Florida State’s offensive line has struggled mightily this season as the Seminoles have allowed the most tackles for loss in the ACC with 66 and the second most sacks in the ACC with 25.
That group’s challenge this week is facing a Clemson defense that leads the conference in sacks with 33 and is second in tackles for loss with 75.
Still, Tigers defensive coordinator Brent Venables told reporters Wednesday that Florida State’s offensive line has been playing better lately.
“You can see they really have worked hard fundamentally, and they’ve been really good the last few weeks in particular,” Venables said. “And a bunch of guys have played a lot of football with a few guys that are new and really improving. It’s a group that’s very highly regarded coming out of high school. Big, long and strong and they can move their feet really well.”
Comments