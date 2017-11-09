Game day guide: Clemson vs. Florida State TV info, stream online, more

Clemson hosts Florida State on Saturday in another ACC showdown. Here is what you need to know about the game:
Game info
Who: Clemson (8-1, 6-1) vs. Florida State (3-5, 3-4)
When: 3:35 p.m. Saturday
Where: Memorial Stadium (81,500), Clemson
Series history: Florida State leads 20-10. The Tigers have won the past two meetings.
TV: ABC (Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Todd McShay)
Online: WatchESPN
Radio: 93.1 FM, (Don Munson, Rodney Williams, Sideline: Reggie Merriweather)
Satellite radio: XM 81
National radio: Westwood One (Ryan Radtke, Derek Rackley)
Line: Clemson by 16
Weather: Sunny with a high of 51 and low of 36.
What’s at stake
Clemson can clinch the ACC Atlantic title and a spot in the ACC championship game for the third consecutive season with a win over Florida State.
The Seminoles have made a bowl game 35 consecutive seasons. FSU needs to win three of its final four games to keep that streak alive.
The Tigers have dominated FSU at home recently, losing only one time since 2001.
Clemson has won 21 of 22 games against ACC Atlantic foes.
The teams, by the numbers
Clemson
FSU
Points/Game
32.9
18.6
Opp. Points/Game
15.1
24.2
Yds. Rushing/Game
220.2
143.8
Opp. Yds Rush/Game
122.9
157.0
Yds. Pass/Game
222.7
192.8
Opp. Yds. Pass/Game
182.3
204.8
Avg. Yds./Game
442.9
336.5
Opp. Total Yds./Game
305.2
361.8
Clemson players to watch
1. Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins should have a monster game against a Florida State offensive line that has allowed the most tackles for loss of any team in the ACC.
2. Linebacker Tre Lamar has been steadily improving throughout the season and excels at stopping the run. He will be counted on to slow down Florida State running back Cam Akers.
3. Deon Cain has been more involved in the offense the past few weeks and recorded a career high nine catches last Saturday against N.C. State. The Florida native said he is looking forward to facing FSU.
Florida State players to watch
1. Freshman running back Cam Akers had a breakout game against Syracuse with 22 carries for 199 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He leads the Seminoles in rushing with 695 yards and is averaging 5.5 yards per carry.
2. Safety Derwin James is one of the best defensive backs in the nation and recorded his first interception of the season against Syracuse. James is second on the team in tackles with 53 and leads the Seminoles in pass breakups with nine.
3. Defensive end Josh Sweat is third on the team in tackles with 43 and leads FSU in tackles for loss with 10.5 and sacks with 4.5.
Clemson depth chart
OFFENSE
QB - Kelly Bryant (Hunter Johnson or Zerrick Cooper)
RB - Tavien Feaster (Travis Etienne, C.J. Fuller or Adam Choice)
WR - Deon Cain (Diondre Overton, Tee Higgins)
WR - Hunter Renfrow (Trevion Thompson, T.J. Chase)
WR - Ray-Ray McCloud (Amari Rodgers, Cornell Powell)
TE - Milan Richard (Cannon Smith, D.J. Greenlee)
LT - Mitch Hyatt (Sean Pollard or Tremayne Ancrhum)
LG - Taylor Hearn (John Simpson)
C - Justin Falcinelli (Gage Cervenka)
RG - Tyrone Crowder (Maverick Morris, Cade Stewart)
RT - Sean Pollard (Tremayne Anchrum)
DEFENSE
DE - Clelin Ferrell (Chris Register)
DT - Dexter Lawrence (Jabril Robinson, Nyles Pinckney)
DT - Christian Wilkins (Albert Huggins, Sterling Johnson)
DE - Austin Bryant (Justin Foster, Xavier Kelly)
SLB - Dorian O’Daniel (Jalen Williams)
MLB - Tre Lamar (Chad Smith)
WLB - Kendall Joseph (J.D. Davis, James Skalski, Shaq Smith)
CB - Ryan Carter (Marcus Edmond, Amir Trapp)
SS - Tanner Muse (Isaiah Simmons)
FS – Van Smith (K’Von Wallace, Denzel Johnson)
CB – Trayvon Mullen (Mark Fields, A.J. Terrell)
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK - Alex Spence (Christian Groomes)
P - Will Spiers (Carson King)
KO - Alex Spence
LS (PK) - Patrick Phibbs (Austin Spence)
LS (P) - Austin Spence (Patrick Phibbs)
H - Will Swinney
PR - Ray-Ray McCloud (Hunter Renfrow)
KOR – Tavien Feaster (Travis Etienne)
