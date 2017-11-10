David Skara transferred to Clemson from Valparaiso.
David Skara transferred to Clemson from Valparaiso. Brad Penner Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
David Skara transferred to Clemson from Valparaiso. Brad Penner Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson University

Clemson men’s basketball player suspended by NCAA

By Matt Connolly

mconnolly@thestate.com

November 10, 2017 3:36 PM

Clemson men’s basketball player David Skara has been suspended for the first nine games of the season, the NCAA announced Friday afternoon.

Skara, a redshirt junior, is being suspended for a violation that occurred while he was a student-athlete at Valparaiso in April of 2016 prior to transferring to Clemson and sitting out a year.

The 6-foot-8 forward was recently described as being “by far” Clemson’s best defender by head coach Brad Brownell.

“We’re disappointed in the NCAA for withholding David from competition, but we are certainly proud of the way he is handling it,” Brownell said in a statement on Friday. “We’ll anticipate his return for our game against Florida on Dec. 16.”

Skara averaged 6.5 points and 3.1 rebounds in 19.7 minutes per game as a sophomore at Valparaiso during the 2015-16 season.

The Tigers open their season Friday night at 7 p.m. when they host Western Carolina.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Florida State

    Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney expects a big challenge vs. the Florida State Seminoles

Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Florida State

Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Florida State 5:07

Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Florida State
Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson’s win over NC State 6:54

Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson’s win over NC State
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney responds to NC State wanting a laptop investigation 0:27

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney responds to NC State wanting a laptop investigation

View More Video