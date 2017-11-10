Clemson cruises in opener

The Clemson University men’s basketball program won its 33rd consecutive season opener in convincing fashion on Friday night. The Tigers dominated the Catamounts of Western Carolina and moved to 1-0 on the season with a 85-57 rout in Littlejohn Coliseum.
The Tigers (1-0) were able to pull away from the Catamounts (0-1) early in the game thanks to a 22-2 run that would push Clemson’s lead to a commanding 44-22 advantage.
Clemson’s largest lead came in the second half when the Tigers would go up by 36 points.
The Tigers had four finish in double-figures, led by senior forward Donte Grantham with 14 points.
