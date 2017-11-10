Clemson University

Clemson cruises in opener

Staff Reports

November 10, 2017 11:34 PM

CLEMSON

The Clemson University men’s basketball program won its 33rd consecutive season opener in convincing fashion on Friday night. The Tigers dominated the Catamounts of Western Carolina and moved to 1-0 on the season with a 85-57 rout in Littlejohn Coliseum.

The Tigers (1-0) were able to pull away from the Catamounts (0-1) early in the game thanks to a 22-2 run that would push Clemson’s lead to a commanding 44-22 advantage.

Clemson’s largest lead came in the second half when the Tigers would go up by 36 points.

The Tigers had four finish in double-figures, led by senior forward Donte Grantham with 14 points.

