Clemson claws its way to another ACC Atlantic Division title with win over Florida State

One of the only remaining healthy members of Clemson’s starting secondary saved Clemson’s ACC title hopes and the Tigers’ season Saturday night against Florida State.
Clemson safety Van Smith picked off FSU quarterback James Blackman with 6:36 remaining in a 3-point game as the Tigers went on to earn a 31-14 win.
With the victory Clemson clinched the ACC Atlantic title and a spot in the ACC championship game for a third consecutive season.
Florida State had all of the momentum before Smith’s interception. The Seminoles had rallied from a 17-0 halftime deficit to cut Clemson’s lead to 17-14 and had the ball at the Clemson 40 after Kelly Bryant fumbled.
But Blackman immediately gave the ball back to the Tigers as his passed sailed straight into the hands of Smith, who recorded his first interception of the season.
Travis Etienne scored on the ensuing drive to push Clemson's lead to 24-14 before Adam Choice scored with 35 seconds remaining for the final margin.
