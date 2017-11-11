Dancing Dabo has happy feet after Clemson’s latest victory

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney knows how to have a good time.
He’s had plenty of reasons to celebrate the past few seasons, as his Tigers have become one of the best programs in college football – winning the national championship last season.
Swinney was at it again Saturday.
After Clemson knocked off ACC rival Florida State, 31-14, Swinney led the postgame celebration in the locker room. The victory likely keeps the Tigers in position to qualify for the College Football Playoff and clinched a third consecutive Atlantic Division championship.
All of it came against their top ACC rival, and Swinney couldn’t help but strut his stuff.
Dabo busts some moves after Clemson tops Florida State Video - via @ESPN App https://t.co/tWQ3SgqBQw— Mark A (@mypostdemise) November 12, 2017
After dancing in the middle of the team, Swinney proceeded to lead a line dance. He closed by delivering one of his trademark yells.
Dancing after victories is a growing tradition at Clemson. There was video of Swinney with a backwards hat cutting the rug after a hard-fought win over Auburn early in the season.
Dabo with the dance skills #WeWinWeDance #Clemson pic.twitter.com/PMe9DKUWIe— Justin (@TigerJustin13) September 11, 2017
Comments