Will Muschamp recaps win over Florida, celebrates USC's progress

Will Muschamp recaps win over Florida, celebrates USC's progress

Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson's win over Florida State

Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson's win over Florida State

Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Florida State

Dabo Swinney previews matchup with Florida State

Top 10 photos from South Carolina vs. Florida

Top 10 photos from South Carolina vs. Florida

What we learned from South Carolina vs. Florida

What we learned from South Carolina vs. Florida

How progress benefits Gamecocks now and in recruiting

How progress benefits Gamecocks now and in recruiting

SC Rep. Jerry Govan speaks after bond hearing

SC Rep. Jerry Govan speaks after bond hearing

Will Muschamp hugs it out with former players after South Carolina beats Florida

Will Muschamp hugs it out with former players after South Carolina beats Florida

USC's Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported

USC's Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported

A Vietnam POW bracelet led to a reunion 47 years later

A Vietnam POW bracelet led to a reunion 47 years later

Clemson University

Clemson passed by surging Miami in latest polls

By Matt Connolly

mconnolly@thestate.com

November 12, 2017 2:10 PM

Clemson moved up to No. 3 in the Coaches Poll but stayed steady at No. 4 in the AP Poll after pulling away for a 31-14 home victory over Florida State Saturday evening.

Alabama is still ranked No. 1, while Miami, Clemson’s opponent for the ACC title game, moved up to No. 2 in both polls after dominating Notre Dame Saturday night.

The Coaches Poll has Clemson, Wisconsin and Oklahoma rounding out the top 5, while the AP Poll has Oklahoma at No. 3, one spot in front of the Tigers, with Wisconsin at 5.

Alabama received all 63 first-place votes in the Coaches Poll, and the Hurricanes got four first-place votes in the AP Poll.

Spots 6 through 9 are identical in both polls with Auburn, Georgia, Ohio State and Notre Dame. The Coaches Poll has Southern Cal at No. 10, and the AP Poll has Oklahoma State 10th.

Clemson will host The Citadel on Saturday at 12:20 p.m. before closing out the regular season at South Carolina.

The next College Football Playoff rankings update comes out Tuesday night.

AP Top 25

Record

Pts

Pv

1. Alabama (57)

10-0

1521

1

2. Miami (4)

9-0

1438

7

3. Oklahoma

9-1

1367

5

4. Clemson

9-1

1358

4

5. Wisconsin

10-0

1322

6

6. Auburn

8-2

1199

10

7. Georgia

9-1

1151

2

8. Ohio St.

8-2

1036

11

9. Notre Dame

8-2

1001

3

10. Oklahoma St.

8-2

898

12

11. TCU

8-2

875

8

12. Southern Cal

9-2

866

15

13. Penn St.

8-2

818

16

14. UCF

9-0

807

14

15. Washington St.

9-2

614

19

16. Washington

8-2

575

9

17. Mississippi St.

7-3

492

18

18. Memphis

8-1

437

20

19. Michigan

8-2

315

21

20. Stanford

7-3

287

NR

21. LSU

7-3

276

NR

22. Michigan St.

7-3

259

13

23. South Florida

8-1

236

22

24. West Virginia

7-3

222

23

25. NC State

7-3

178

NR

Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech 110, Northwestern 72, Arizona 49, Iowa St. 27, Georgia Tech 6, Boise St. 6, Army 3, South Carolina 2, Iowa 2.

