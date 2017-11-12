Clemson passed by surging Miami in latest polls

Clemson moved up to No. 3 in the Coaches Poll but stayed steady at No. 4 in the AP Poll after pulling away for a 31-14 home victory over Florida State Saturday evening.
Alabama is still ranked No. 1, while Miami, Clemson’s opponent for the ACC title game, moved up to No. 2 in both polls after dominating Notre Dame Saturday night.
The Coaches Poll has Clemson, Wisconsin and Oklahoma rounding out the top 5, while the AP Poll has Oklahoma at No. 3, one spot in front of the Tigers, with Wisconsin at 5.
Alabama received all 63 first-place votes in the Coaches Poll, and the Hurricanes got four first-place votes in the AP Poll.
Spots 6 through 9 are identical in both polls with Auburn, Georgia, Ohio State and Notre Dame. The Coaches Poll has Southern Cal at No. 10, and the AP Poll has Oklahoma State 10th.
Clemson will host The Citadel on Saturday at 12:20 p.m. before closing out the regular season at South Carolina.
The next College Football Playoff rankings update comes out Tuesday night.
AP Top 25
Record
Pts
Pv
1. Alabama (57)
10-0
1521
1
2. Miami (4)
9-0
1438
7
3. Oklahoma
9-1
1367
5
4. Clemson
9-1
1358
4
5. Wisconsin
10-0
1322
6
6. Auburn
8-2
1199
10
7. Georgia
9-1
1151
2
8. Ohio St.
8-2
1036
11
9. Notre Dame
8-2
1001
3
10. Oklahoma St.
8-2
898
12
11. TCU
8-2
875
8
12. Southern Cal
9-2
866
15
13. Penn St.
8-2
818
16
14. UCF
9-0
807
14
15. Washington St.
9-2
614
19
16. Washington
8-2
575
9
17. Mississippi St.
7-3
492
18
18. Memphis
8-1
437
20
19. Michigan
8-2
315
21
20. Stanford
7-3
287
NR
21. LSU
7-3
276
NR
22. Michigan St.
7-3
259
13
23. South Florida
8-1
236
22
24. West Virginia
7-3
222
23
25. NC State
7-3
178
NR
Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech 110, Northwestern 72, Arizona 49, Iowa St. 27, Georgia Tech 6, Boise St. 6, Army 3, South Carolina 2, Iowa 2.
