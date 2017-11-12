Dabo updates status of several Clemson players injured against Florida State

Clemson was without starting linebacker Kendall Joseph and starting defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence for Saturday’s game against Florida State and had several players banged up during the game as well.
The most notable injury that occurred during the game was Clemson’s best cornerback, Ryan Carter, leaving the game with a concussion. Carter was able to give a speech to his teammates in the locker room following the contest, but Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said during his teleconference Sunday night that he is unsure how quickly Carter will be cleared.
“He was good in the locker room, but he’ll be in the (concussion) protocol this week,” Swinney said.
Starting linebacker Tre Lamar also was injured against the Seminoles. Swinney said Saturday night that Lamar suffered a stinger. He was set to get an MRI on his shoulder Sunday night.
Lawrence was in a walking boot and did not dress for the FSU game. Joseph went through warm-ups but missed the game with a banged-up knee. Swinney is unsure if those two will be cleared to practice this week.
“That’s all up to the trainers and doctors. I get a report every morning. I don’t have anything to do with who practices and who doesn’t,” Swinney said. “We thought Kendall was going to be able to go. He just didn’t quite feel good enough in the warm-ups.”
Clemson had several reserves step up with so many injuries, including defensive tackle Albert Huggins, safety K’Von Wallace, cornerback A.J. Terrell and linebackers Chad Smith, J.D. Davis and James Skalski.
“It was really good to see the depth show up last night,” Swinney said.
FSU GESTURE
FSU linebacker Emmett Rice was ejected for targeting after his helmet-to-helmet hit on Carter.
As Rice jogged to the locker room, he made a sleeping motion while Carter laid on the field and was attended to by trainers. Swinney said he was aware of Rice’s gesture, but he will not reach out to FSU coach Jimbo Fisher about it.
“Oh I think Jimbo will handle that. He knows how to run his shop,” Swinney said. “People told me about it today, but those are things that I know he’ll handle within his team, just like I would if it was my team.”
LESS IS MORE
With only two weeks remaining in the regular season and several players banged up, Swinney will cut back some at practice this week to try to keep players healthy and allow their bodies to recover.
“I think at this point less is more. … I’d say the focus needs to be on our execution and getting these guys healthy and making sure that we’re rested and ready to go,” Swinney said. “You usually cut the periods down a little bit, shorten practice some and just take good care of these guys. … Just trying to make sure you’ve got them as healthy as you can on game day.”
