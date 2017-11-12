More Videos

Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com
Clemson University

Zion Williamson Clemson update

By Matt Connolly

mconnolly@thestate.com

November 12, 2017 9:08 PM

Five-star prospect Zion Williamson did not make it to Clemson this weekend for a visit, a source told The State Sunday night.

Reports surfaced late last week that Williamson was going to attend either Clemson’s basketball game against Western Carolina Friday night or its football game against Florida State Saturday afternoon, but Williamson did not make it to campus.

Williamson and his family are planning to reschedule and make a trip to Clemson in the future, the source said.

Williamson was also rumored to be attending South Carolina’s scrimmage with Virginia Tech last weekend, but that trip also did not take place.

The Spartanburg Day School star, who is known for his highlight reel dunks, is rated as the No. 2 prospect for the class of 2018, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Williamson averaged 36.8 points, 13 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game for Spartanburg Day last season.

The Griffins open their season on Tuesday at Christ School at 7 p.m.

