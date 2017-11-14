Two Clemson juniors will be honored on Senior Day against The Citadel

A pair of Clemson juniors will be honored when the Tigers host The Citadel on Senior Day, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney announced during his Tuesday press conference.
Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and guard Taylor Hearn are scheduled to be honored alongside a group of seniors that includes Dorian O’Daniel, Marcus Edmond, Ryan Carter, Justin Falcinelli and Tyrone Crowder.
Swinney added that Wilkins and Hearn are unsure if they will enter the NFL draft, but they would like to go ahead and be honored as seniors. Both players will graduate in December.
“Both of those guys have another year of eligibility but neither one has made a decision yet on whether or not they’re going to come back,” Swinney said. “But they’re both graduating in a few weeks and it’s a big deal, man. It’s a big deal being a senior. We really make it a big deal around here. Always have. Seniors fly first class on the plane, I usually fly coach. Want them seniors up there. We just make it a big deal.”
Hearn is a redshirt junior, while Wilkins is finishing up his third year in the program. Wilkins is projected to be a first-round draft pick if he decides to leave school early.
“That’s the two guys right now that have decided that they want to be honored but they don’t have a decision on whether or not (they’re going to go). Last year was different. We had four guys that we knew in the summer that that was going to be it,” Swinney said. “This group here, we’ve got a few guys and who knows? Maybe somebody makes the decision later down the road but as far as Senior Day, that’s the only two that at this point have come to me and said, ‘Hey, I want to be honored Saturday.’ ”
