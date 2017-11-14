ACC Championship game time, TV network set

2:01 Kelly Bryant on leading Clemson to ACC title game Pause

4:25 Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson’s win over Florida State

1:05 Basketball phenom Zion Williamson is just playing the game

0:44 Will Muschamp shouts out the Hammond Skyhawks football team

3:30 Football legend Jim Stuckey was bullied as a kid

3:03 SC Rep. Jerry Govan speaks after bond hearing

1:11 PETA promised a naked person in Five Points. This is what he looked like

1:56 USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported

2:21 Look inside: Violent criminals were once locked up in downtown Columbia