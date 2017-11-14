ACC Championship game time, TV network set

The ACC Championship game between Clemson and Miami will kick off at 8 p.m. and be televised by ABC, it was announced Tuesday afternoon.
The game will be played on Dec. 2 in Charlotte, N.C.
Clemson hosts The Citadel this weekend before traveling to South Carolina for its regular season finale.
The Hurricanes will host Virginia on Saturday before closing out the regular season next Friday at Pittsburgh.
If both teams finish out the regular season with wins, the winner of the ACC Championship game will clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Clemson, the defending national champions, made the national title game each of the past two years.
