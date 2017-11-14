More Videos


    Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney speaks after the Tigers beat FSU 31-14 to clinch ACC Atlantic

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney speaks after the Tigers beat FSU 31-14 to clinch ACC Atlantic mconnolly@thestate.com
Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney speaks after the Tigers beat FSU 31-14 to clinch ACC Atlantic mconnolly@thestate.com

Clemson University

ACC Championship game time, TV network set

By Matt Connolly

mconnolly@thestate.com

November 14, 2017 4:38 PM

The ACC Championship game between Clemson and Miami will kick off at 8 p.m. and be televised by ABC, it was announced Tuesday afternoon.

The game will be played on Dec. 2 in Charlotte, N.C.

Clemson hosts The Citadel this weekend before traveling to South Carolina for its regular season finale.

The Hurricanes will host Virginia on Saturday before closing out the regular season next Friday at Pittsburgh.

If both teams finish out the regular season with wins, the winner of the ACC Championship game will clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Clemson, the defending national champions, made the national title game each of the past two years.


