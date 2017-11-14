More Videos

Basketball phenom Zion Williamson is just playing the game 1:05

Basketball phenom Zion Williamson is just playing the game

Pause
Kelly Bryant on leading Clemson to ACC title game 2:01

Kelly Bryant on leading Clemson to ACC title game

Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson’s win over Florida State 4:25

Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson’s win over Florida State

Ryan Carter thankful to have Dabo Swinney's support 2:34

Ryan Carter thankful to have Dabo Swinney's support

SC Rep. Jerry Govan speaks after bond hearing 3:03

SC Rep. Jerry Govan speaks after bond hearing

Look inside: Violent criminals were once locked up in downtown Columbia 2:21

Look inside: Violent criminals were once locked up in downtown Columbia

Football legend Jim Stuckey was bullied as a kid 3:30

Football legend Jim Stuckey was bullied as a kid

Game preview: How will USC handle unique Wofford challenge? 3:17

Game preview: How will USC handle unique Wofford challenge?

USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 1:56

USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported

How progress benefits Gamecocks now and in recruiting 1:21

How progress benefits Gamecocks now and in recruiting

  • Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson’s win over Florida State

    Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney speaks after the Tigers beat FSU 31-14 to clinch ACC Atlantic

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney speaks after the Tigers beat FSU 31-14 to clinch ACC Atlantic mconnolly@thestate.com
Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney speaks after the Tigers beat FSU 31-14 to clinch ACC Atlantic mconnolly@thestate.com

Clemson University

Where Clemson ranks in latest CFP Top 25

By Matt Connolly

mconnolly@thestate.com

November 14, 2017 9:39 PM

Clemson is ranked No. 2 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, which were released Tuesday night on ESPN.

Alabama is ranked No. 1, followed by the Tigers, with Miami at No. 3 and Oklahoma fourth.

If Alabama wins out and the Tigers remain ranked second they will play in the Rose Bowl in a semifinal game in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1.

The Tigers (9-1) will host The Citadel (5-5) this weekend before closing the regular season at South Carolina on Nov. 25.

Clemson and Miami will face off in the ACC Championship game on Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. in Charlotte.

“I’m really, really proud of this team, regardless of what happens the way,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said Tuesday. “This football team right here has been fun to coach and they have responded all year long coming off of a national championship and all that comes with that, knowing that you’re going to get every ounce of everybody’s best week in and week out.”

The final rankings that will determine the participants in the College Football Playoff semifinals come out Dec. 3.

Clemson, the defending national champion, is trying to make the playoff for the third consecutive year.

The Tigers entered the playoff as the No. 1 team in 2015 before losing in the national title game and were No. 2 last year before defeating Alabama to win the championship.

The rest of the top 10 includes Wisconsin at No. 5, followed by Auburn, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Penn State.

The College Football Playoff rankings will continue to be updated each Tuesday night through the rest of the season.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Basketball phenom Zion Williamson is just playing the game 1:05

Basketball phenom Zion Williamson is just playing the game

Pause
Kelly Bryant on leading Clemson to ACC title game 2:01

Kelly Bryant on leading Clemson to ACC title game

Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson’s win over Florida State 4:25

Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson’s win over Florida State

Ryan Carter thankful to have Dabo Swinney's support 2:34

Ryan Carter thankful to have Dabo Swinney's support

SC Rep. Jerry Govan speaks after bond hearing 3:03

SC Rep. Jerry Govan speaks after bond hearing

Look inside: Violent criminals were once locked up in downtown Columbia 2:21

Look inside: Violent criminals were once locked up in downtown Columbia

Football legend Jim Stuckey was bullied as a kid 3:30

Football legend Jim Stuckey was bullied as a kid

Game preview: How will USC handle unique Wofford challenge? 3:17

Game preview: How will USC handle unique Wofford challenge?

USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 1:56

USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported

How progress benefits Gamecocks now and in recruiting 1:21

How progress benefits Gamecocks now and in recruiting

  • Kelly Bryant on leading Clemson to ACC title game

    Junior has Tigers 9-1 entering The Citadel game

Kelly Bryant on leading Clemson to ACC title game

View More Video