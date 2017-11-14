Where Clemson ranks in latest CFP Top 25

Clemson is ranked No. 2 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, which were released Tuesday night on ESPN.
Alabama is ranked No. 1, followed by the Tigers, with Miami at No. 3 and Oklahoma fourth.
If Alabama wins out and the Tigers remain ranked second they will play in the Rose Bowl in a semifinal game in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1.
The Tigers (9-1) will host The Citadel (5-5) this weekend before closing the regular season at South Carolina on Nov. 25.
Clemson and Miami will face off in the ACC Championship game on Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. in Charlotte.
“I’m really, really proud of this team, regardless of what happens the way,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said Tuesday. “This football team right here has been fun to coach and they have responded all year long coming off of a national championship and all that comes with that, knowing that you’re going to get every ounce of everybody’s best week in and week out.”
The final rankings that will determine the participants in the College Football Playoff semifinals come out Dec. 3.
Clemson, the defending national champion, is trying to make the playoff for the third consecutive year.
The Tigers entered the playoff as the No. 1 team in 2015 before losing in the national title game and were No. 2 last year before defeating Alabama to win the championship.
The rest of the top 10 includes Wisconsin at No. 5, followed by Auburn, Georgia, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Penn State.
The College Football Playoff rankings will continue to be updated each Tuesday night through the rest of the season.
