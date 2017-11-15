Dabo to the SEC? Reports have him among big-name coaches on Texas A&M wish list

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney has said he’ll “never say never” about one day returning to Alabama, his alma mater.
But how about another SEC school: Texas A&M?
In an ESPN Insider story by Adam Rittenberg, Swinney is mentioned among the possibilities should the Aggies decide to end the coach Kevin Sumlin era.
The story mentions Swinney, along with Florida State’s Jimbo Fisher, TCU’s Gary Patterson and Washington’s Chris Petersen as potential big-name candidates.
USA Today is reporting that A&M plans to pursue Fisher, who is undergoing a disappointing season at FSU.
Fisher last week said FSU has fallen behind Clemson in its commitment of the resources necessary to win national titles.
Footscoop, meanwhile, says: “We don’t need to tell our readers Dabo isn’t taking calls. We can relay that (AD) Scott Woodward has been doing his homework for quite some time, for in the event he has to make a move. Based on what we know, we would expect Woodward to act with precision on this one.”
