Two Clemson starters doubtful, two more questionable for The Citadel

Clemson will likely be without a pair of defensive starters for Saturday’s game against The Citadel as defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence and linebacker Tre Lamar are listed as doubtful on Clemson’s injury report.
Dabo Swinney announced earlier this week that Lawrence was unlikely to play with a foot injury. The sophomore originally injured his foot against Georgia Tech before reinjuring it against N.C. State. He sat out last weekend’s game against Florida State with a walking boot on his foot.
Lamar suffered a stinger against FSU and is listed as doubtful with a back injury.
Fellow defensive starters Kendall Joseph and Ryan Carter are listed as questionable for Saturday.
Never miss a local story.
Joseph suffered a knee injury against N.C. State and missed last week’s game against FSU.
Carter was injured against Florida State, suffering a concussion.
Cornerback Mark Fields, who has not played since Oct. 13 against Syracuse, is listed as probable. Safety Tanner Muse, who has a broken bone in his hand and has been playing with a wrap on it, is also probable.
Comments