Connolly’s prediction: The Citadel’s offense can be tricky, but not for Clemson

The Citadel runs a triple-option offense that can give even Power 5 opponents fits.
The Bulldogs used it to upset South Carolina in 2015 and rushed for 344 yards against North Carolina last year.
But Clemson should have no problem stopping The Citadel’s attack, not only because it has superior talent, but also because it is accustomed to facing this type of offense.
Most teams only face a triple-option opponent once every few years, but Clemson faces Georgia Tech every season and has dominated the Yellow Jackets of late.
“It doesn’t matter who you’re playing, if they’re running the triple option it’s a challenge because it’s not something that you do every single week,” Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said. “We do have good experience. We obviously play Georgia Tech and hopefully that will help us a little bit.”
The Yellow Jackets rushed for 71 yards against Clemson in 2015, 138 yards last season and had 230 total yards when the two teams played in October.
Tigers defensive coordinator Brent Venables appears to have mastered slowing down the triple option, and Georgia Tech’s version features better athletes than The Citadel’s.
The Bulldogs lean on the pass more than most option teams, averaging 13 attempts per game. The problem is The Citadel isn’t very good at passing.
Quarterbacks Dominique Allen and Jordan Black have combined to complete 38.9 percent of their passes with nine touchdowns and six interceptions.
“I think they throw it about 13 times a game, and Georgia Tech coming in only threw it about seven or eight times a game. So they’re kind of the air raid triple-option if you will,” Swinney said. “So that puts a little more strain on you in that regard.”
The Citadel got off to a fast start to the season defensively but has struggled lately and surrendered 56 points to Furman last weekend.
Clemson should get its passing game on track and have plenty of opportunities to play backups in a game that could get out of hand early.
Prediction: Clemson 58, The Citadel 6
