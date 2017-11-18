Game day guide: Clemson vs. The Citadel TV info, stream online, more

Clemson hosts The Citadel on Saturday on Military Appreciation Day. Here is what you need to know about the game:
Game info
Who: Clemson (9-1, 7-1) vs. The Citadel (5-5)
When: 12:20 p.m. Saturday
Where: Memorial Stadium (81,500), Clemson
Series history: Clemson leads the series 31-5-1. The Tigers have won the last 16 meetings.
TV: ACC Network (Tom Werme, Dave Archer, D.J. Shockley)
Online: WatchESPN
Radio: 93.1 FM, (Don Munson, Rodney Williams, Sideline: Reggie Merriweather)
Satellite radio: XM 192
Weather: Cloudy with a high of 60 and low of 45.
What’s at stake
Clemson can clinch a 10-win season for the seventh consecutive year with a win against The Citadel.
Kelly Bryant can tie the Clemson record for most wins by a quarterback in his first year as a starter with a victory.
The Tigers are 31-0 against FCS teams since the NCAA formed the division before the start of the 1978 season.
Clemson’s senior class has a chance to set the record for home wins in a four-year period with 27.
The teams, by the numbers
Clem
Citadel
Points/Game
32.7
23.4
Opp. Points/Game
15.0
22.9
Yds. Rushing/Game
220.9
308.6
Opp. Yds. Rush/Game
112.7
139.1
Yds. Pass/Game
215.5
98.1
Opp. Yds. Pass/Game
184.9
184.8
Avg. Yds./Game
436.4
406.7
Opp. Total Yds./Game
297.6
323.9
Clemson players to watch
1. Clemson receiver Deon Cain had a bad drop last week against FSU but could be in for a big day against an overmatched Bulldogs secondary.
2. Linebacker Dorian O’Daniel has been perhaps Clemson’s defensive MVP and would love to have a big game in his final time playing at Death Valley.
3. Christian Wilkins could also be playing his last game at Clemson as the junior will go through the Senior Day ceremony before trying to plug up The Citadel’s option attack.
The Citadel players to watch
1. Quarterback Dominique Allen leads The Citadel in rushing yards with 571, rushing touchdowns with eight, completions with 29 and attempts with 82. Allen has thrown three touchdowns but also has been picked off six times.
2. The Citadel uses Cam Jackson in a variety of ways as he has 479 rushing yards, 254 receiving yards, 26 punt return yards and 390 kick return yards.
3. Senior linebacker Myles Pierce leads the Bulldogs with 83 tackles, 27 more than any other player on the team. He also leads The Citadel in tackles for loss with 12 and has recorded a pair of sacks.
Clemson depth chart
OFFENSE
QB - Kelly Bryant (Hunter Johnson or Zerrick Cooper)
RB - Tavien Feaster (Travis Etienne, C.J. Fuller or Adam Choice)
WR - Deon Cain (Diondre Overton)
WR - Hunter Renfrow (Trevion Thompson)
WR - Ray-Ray McCloud (Amari Rodgers)
TE - Milan Richard (Cannon Smith)
LT - Mitch Hyatt (Sean Pollard or Tremayne Ancrhum)
LG - Taylor Hearn (John Simpson)
C - Justin Falcinelli (Gage Cervenka)
RG - Tyrone Crowder (Maverick Morris)
RT - Sean Pollard (Tremayne Anchrum)
DEFENSE
DE - Clelin Ferrell (Chris Register)
DT - Dexter Lawrence (Nyles Pinckney)
DT - Christian Wilkins (Albert Huggins)
DE - Austin Bryant (Justin Foster)
SLB - Dorian O’Daniel (Jalen Williams)
MLB - Tre Lamar (Chad Smith)
WLB - Kendall Joseph (J.D. Davis)
CB - Ryan Carter (Marcus Edmond)
SS - Tanner Muse (Isaiah Simmons)
FS – Van Smith (K’Von Wallace)
CB – Trayvon Mullen (A.J. Terrell)
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK - Alex Spence (Christian Groomes)
P - Will Spiers (Carson King)
KO - Alex Spence
LS (PK) - Patrick Phibbs (Austin Spence)
LS (P) - Austin Spence (Patrick Phibbs)
H - Will Swinney
PR - Ray-Ray McCloud (Hunter Renfrow)
KOR – Tavien Feaster (Travis Etienne)
