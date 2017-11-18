More Videos

Dabo Swinney recaps Senior Day win over The Citadel 2:39

Dabo Swinney recaps Senior Day win over The Citadel

Pause
Clemson coach Audra Smith talks A’Ja Wilson, Gamecocks 3:03

Clemson coach Audra Smith talks A’Ja Wilson, Gamecocks

Clemson OC Jeff Scott talks passing game 3:23

Clemson OC Jeff Scott talks passing game

Kelly Bryant on leading Clemson to ACC title game 2:01

Kelly Bryant on leading Clemson to ACC title game

Clemson RB Travis Etienne recaps 113-yard performance 3:04

Clemson RB Travis Etienne recaps 113-yard performance

'Mission accomplished' as USC stops Wofford offense, tops Terriers 1:30

'Mission accomplished' as USC stops Wofford offense, tops Terriers

Gamecocks football players having fun after securing win No. 8 0:47

Gamecocks football players having fun after securing win No. 8

South Carolina honors 12 for Senior Day 2:46

South Carolina honors 12 for Senior Day

Hayden Hurst blows a kiss to South Carolina student section on the way out 0:12

Hayden Hurst blows a kiss to South Carolina student section on the way out

How a Historically Black College changed Benedict's new president's life 1:17

How a Historically Black College changed Benedict's new president's life

  • VIDEO: Clemson runs down the hill on Military Appreciation Day

    Player carrying American flag leads Clemson onto the field

VIDEO: Clemson runs down the hill on Military Appreciation Day

Player carrying American flag leads Clemson onto the field
mconnolly@thestate.com