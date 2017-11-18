Clemson freshmen Travis Etienne, Tee Higgins have historic days vs. The Citadel

Freshmen Tee Higgins and Travis Etienne shined for Clemson on Saturday afternoon against The Citadel, leading the Tigers to a 61-3 win.
Higgins caught six passes for 178 yards, including a pair of highlight-reel grabs, while Etienne rushed for 62 yards and a pair of scores.
Higgins’ 178 receiving yards is the second-most in school history, behind Artavis Scott, who had 185 yards against South Carolina in 2014.
“I was going out there in practice this week just focused, and then I came out here and made some plays today,” Higgins said. “My confidence went up. I’m ready for anything now. I just needed that one game to get my feet wet.”
Never miss a local story.
Etienne scored his 10th rushing touchdown of the season in the first quarter before adding his 11th in the third.
He broke C.J. Spiller’s record for rushing touchdowns by a freshman, which was set with 10 in 2006.
“It’s a humbling experience just to be mentioned in the same sentence with him,” Etienne said. “Just to go out there and break his record, I’m truly honored. I’m truly blessed. I have to give all the credit to my offensive linemen and receivers for blocking for me. They made it possible.”
Higgins also scored two touchdowns, with his first coming from 32 yards out just before halftime. Zerrick Cooper’s pass was batted in the air by a player from The Citadel before Higgins was able to pull it in off the tip.
His second touchdown was even more spectacular as he made a one-handed grab on a pass thrown by Hunter Johnson in front of Clemson’s sideline and raced for a 78-yard score.
Higgins said it was an easy choice for him as far as which catch was better.
“Oh the second one, easily. It was one-handed,” he said. “Me and (Hunter) go a lot because of where we’re at on the depth chart. Me and him throw and catch a lot.”
RESERVES STEP UP
Clemson sophomore linebacker James Skalski made the most of his first career start, finishing with a game-high nine tackles.
Skalski had six solo stops and added one tackle for loss.
The Tigers were without starting linebackers Tre Lamar and Kendall Joseph, so Skalski and J.D. Davis started. Davis added five tackles and also had a tackle for loss.
The Tigers also did not play defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence or left tackle Mitch Hyatt.
“It was good to see guys step up. We’ve got a lot of guys out. Mitch Hyatt’s out, and those guys went in and played well,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. “Tre Lamar, Kendall Joseph, J.D., just goes in and does his job and knows what he’s doing. Skalski got his first start, and he led us in tackles.”
SPREADING THE LOVE
Clemson played at least 94 players against The Citadel and had 15 guys catch a pass.
The Tigers also had nine players get a carry and three quarterbacks threw for more than 100 yards, which is the first time that has happened in school history.
Clemson outgained The Citadel 662-216.
“When you’re playing that many people, to be able to stay focused and continue to not lose your intensity and to execute, it really says a lot about the guys’ mindset coming into this game,” Swinney said.
Comments