Clemson holds steady in latest polls

The Clemson football team held steady at No. 3 in the latest Coaches Polls and No. 4 in the AP poll coming off a demolition of The Citadel.

They remain behind No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Miami in the coaches poll, plus Oklahoma in the AP. Clemson is currently ahead at No. 2, ahead of Miami, in the College Football playoff rankings.

Miami struggled with 6-5 Virginia before eventually pulling away.

AP Top 25

RK

TEAM

REC

PTS

1

Alabama(58)

11-0

1522

2

Miami(3)

10-0

1433

3

Oklahoma

10-1

1370

4

Clemson

10-1

1355

5

Wisconsin

11-0

1328

6

Auburn

9-2

1203

7

Georgia

10-1

1157

8

Ohio State

9-2

1064

9

Notre Dame

9-2

1023

10

TCU

9-2

906

11

USC

10-2

891

12

Penn State

9-2

888

13

UCF

10-0

833

14

Washington State

9-2

697

15

Washington

9-2

613

16

Mississippi State

8-3

573

17

Memphis

9-1

496

18

Oklahoma State

8-3

422

19

LSU

8-3

415

20

Stanford

8-3

407

21

Michigan State

8-3

366

22

South Florida

9-1

247

23

Northwestern

8-3

232

24

Virginia Tech

8-3

136

25

Boise State

9-2

96

Coaches Poll

RANK

TEAM

RECORD

POINTS

1

Alabama

10-0

1575

2

Miami

9-0

1465

3

Clemson

9-1

1406

4

Wisconsin

10-0

1395

5

Oklahoma

9-1

1386

6

Auburn

8-2

1250

7

Georgia

9-1

1184

8

Ohio State

8-2

1076

9

Notre Dame

8-2

947

10

Southern California

9-2

917

11

Penn State

8-2

912

12

Central Florida

9-0

910

13

Oklahoma State

8-2

902

14

Texas Christian

8-2

814

15

Washington

8-2

642

16

Washington State

9-2

587

17

Memphis

8-1

509

18

Michigan

8-2

394

19

Mississippi State

7-3

373

20

South Florida

8-1

361

21

Louisiana State

7-3

282

22

NC State

7-3

271

23

Stanford

7-3

206

24

Michigan State

7-3

179

25

West Virginia

7-3

171

