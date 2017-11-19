Clemson holds steady in latest polls

The Clemson football team held steady at No. 3 in the latest Coaches Polls and No. 4 in the AP poll coming off a demolition of The Citadel.
They remain behind No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Miami in the coaches poll, plus Oklahoma in the AP. Clemson is currently ahead at No. 2, ahead of Miami, in the College Football playoff rankings.
Miami struggled with 6-5 Virginia before eventually pulling away.
AP Top 25
RK
TEAM
REC
PTS
1
Alabama(58)
11-0
1522
2
Miami(3)
10-0
1433
3
10-1
1370
4
10-1
1355
5
11-0
1328
6
9-2
1203
7
10-1
1157
8
9-2
1064
9
9-2
1023
10
9-2
906
11
10-2
891
12
9-2
888
13
10-0
833
14
9-2
697
15
9-2
613
16
8-3
573
17
9-1
496
18
8-3
422
19
8-3
415
20
8-3
407
21
8-3
366
22
9-1
247
23
8-3
232
24
8-3
136
25
9-2
96
Coaches Poll
RANK
TEAM
RECORD
POINTS
1
10-0
1575
2
9-0
1465
3
9-1
1406
4
10-0
1395
5
9-1
1386
6
8-2
1250
7
9-1
1184
8
8-2
1076
9
8-2
947
10
9-2
917
11
8-2
912
12
9-0
910
13
8-2
902
14
8-2
814
15
8-2
642
16
9-2
587
17
8-1
509
18
8-2
394
19
7-3
373
20
8-1
361
21
7-3
282
22
7-3
271
23
7-3
206
24
7-3
179
25
7-3
171
