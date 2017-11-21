More Videos

What to expect from South Carolina vs. Clemson 3:57

What to expect from South Carolina vs. Clemson

Pause
Dabo Swinney's perspective on the Carolina-Clemson rivalry 2:02

Dabo Swinney's perspective on the Carolina-Clemson rivalry

Dabo Swinney: 'There's a little more juice in this game' 1:25

Dabo Swinney: 'There's a little more juice in this game'

Dabo Swinney recaps Senior Day win over The Citadel 2:39

Dabo Swinney recaps Senior Day win over The Citadel

Tony Elliott talks improved South Carolina defense 2:14

Tony Elliott talks improved South Carolina defense

Will Swinney, Dabo's son, talks playing in first game 2:02

Will Swinney, Dabo's son, talks playing in first game

Brookland-Cayce's Rusty Charpia previews lower state title game against Dillon 2:10

Brookland-Cayce's Rusty Charpia previews lower state title game against Dillon

The biggest traffic headache in Lexington county. Is there a fix coming? 0:40

The biggest traffic headache in Lexington county. Is there a fix coming?

Homeowner's renovation plans at odds with neighborhood's historic designation 1:41

Homeowner's renovation plans at odds with neighborhood's historic designation

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

  • Dabo Swinney's perspective on the Carolina-Clemson rivalry

    Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney discusses the rivalry with the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney discusses the rivalry with the South Carolina Gamecocks. The Greenville News
Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney discusses the rivalry with the South Carolina Gamecocks. The Greenville News

Clemson University

Dabo on South Carolina-Clemson vs Auburn-Alabama rivalry: ‘Zero difference’

By Matt Connolly

mconnolly@thestate.com

November 21, 2017 04:49 PM

UPDATED November 22, 2017 11:55 AM

CLEMSON

Dabo Swinney has plenty of experience with the Alabama-Auburn rivalry, as well as Clemson-South Carolina.

Swinney spent 13 seasons either playing or coaching in the Iron Bowl for Alabama, and he is set to coach in the Clemson-USC game for the 15th time Saturday night in Columbia.

There is no doubt that the matchup between Alabama and Auburn is more nationally known, and the Iron Bowl usually has bigger implications, but as far as intensity and emotion, Swinney said during his Tuesday press conference that the two rivalries are extremely similar.

“I lived in Alabama for 33 years and that’s all I knew. Zero difference in this state. Zero,” Swinney said. “Year round that’s all people talk about. It’s just different logos, but it’s the same type of intensity, emotion.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Swinney got his first taste of the South Carolina-Clemson rivalry in 2003 when he was hired as the Tigers wide receivers coach and went out recruiting. He was given the Pee Dee area and quickly learned that the state is divided.

“I didn’t have a clue. I didn’t know anything about the state of South Carolina… And I quickly figured it out,” Swinney said. “Everywhere I went people were either really happy to see me or they just kind of looked at me like I had a big wart on my nose… I would just say, ‘Hey, I’m the guy from Clemson.’ It didn’t take me long to figure out that this rivalry is as intense as there is anywhere in the country.”

Swinney said the Gamecocks-Clemson rivalry is underappreciated nationally, but he believes that has started to change lately.

South Carolina’s program was taken to new heights under Steve Spurrier as the Gamecocks won 11 games three years in a row. USC enters Saturday’s game 8-3 after a second place finish in the SEC East.

Clemson has played for the national title the past two years and is two wins away from returning to the College Football Playoff.

“The Alabama-Auburn game, there’s been a lot of top ranking type matchups where you win the division or a chance to go play in the conference (title game), well we’re in different conferences so there’s a little difference there,” Swinney said. “But I think a lot of that has changed over the last nine years.

“Obviously where we’ve been as a program and the run that they went on and the implications that were involved, it’s a game that I think everybody pays attention to now maybe more than they did nine years ago, and I think that’s great. I really do. I think that means we’re doing some good things.”

More Videos

What to expect from South Carolina vs. Clemson 3:57

What to expect from South Carolina vs. Clemson

Pause
Dabo Swinney's perspective on the Carolina-Clemson rivalry 2:02

Dabo Swinney's perspective on the Carolina-Clemson rivalry

Dabo Swinney: 'There's a little more juice in this game' 1:25

Dabo Swinney: 'There's a little more juice in this game'

Dabo Swinney recaps Senior Day win over The Citadel 2:39

Dabo Swinney recaps Senior Day win over The Citadel

Tony Elliott talks improved South Carolina defense 2:14

Tony Elliott talks improved South Carolina defense

Will Swinney, Dabo's son, talks playing in first game 2:02

Will Swinney, Dabo's son, talks playing in first game

Brookland-Cayce's Rusty Charpia previews lower state title game against Dillon 2:10

Brookland-Cayce's Rusty Charpia previews lower state title game against Dillon

The biggest traffic headache in Lexington county. Is there a fix coming? 0:40

The biggest traffic headache in Lexington county. Is there a fix coming?

Homeowner's renovation plans at odds with neighborhood's historic designation 1:41

Homeowner's renovation plans at odds with neighborhood's historic designation

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

  • Will Muschamp ‘gets it’ when it comes to rivalries

    Will Muschamp talks rivalry during weekly press conference previewing the Clemson football game.

Will Muschamp ‘gets it’ when it comes to rivalries

Will Muschamp talks rivalry during weekly press conference previewing the Clemson football game.

Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

What to expect from South Carolina vs. Clemson 3:57

What to expect from South Carolina vs. Clemson

Pause
Dabo Swinney's perspective on the Carolina-Clemson rivalry 2:02

Dabo Swinney's perspective on the Carolina-Clemson rivalry

Dabo Swinney: 'There's a little more juice in this game' 1:25

Dabo Swinney: 'There's a little more juice in this game'

Dabo Swinney recaps Senior Day win over The Citadel 2:39

Dabo Swinney recaps Senior Day win over The Citadel

Tony Elliott talks improved South Carolina defense 2:14

Tony Elliott talks improved South Carolina defense

Will Swinney, Dabo's son, talks playing in first game 2:02

Will Swinney, Dabo's son, talks playing in first game

Brookland-Cayce's Rusty Charpia previews lower state title game against Dillon 2:10

Brookland-Cayce's Rusty Charpia previews lower state title game against Dillon

The biggest traffic headache in Lexington county. Is there a fix coming? 0:40

The biggest traffic headache in Lexington county. Is there a fix coming?

Homeowner's renovation plans at odds with neighborhood's historic designation 1:41

Homeowner's renovation plans at odds with neighborhood's historic designation

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

  • Dabo Swinney's perspective on the Carolina-Clemson rivalry

    Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney discusses the rivalry with the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Dabo Swinney's perspective on the Carolina-Clemson rivalry

View More Video