Pair of Clemson linebackers could miss South Carolina game

Clemson used last week’s game against The Citadel to rest several starters suffering from minor injuries in an effort to have everyone full-go for Saturday’s game at South Carolina.
But Dabo Swinney said Tuesday that the Tigers could still be without a pair of linebackers in Columbia.
Starting Mike linebacker Tre Lamar is still recovering from a stinger suffered against Florida State, while his backup, Chad Smith, injured his calf against The Citadel.
“The only two guys I really just have a question about are Tre Lamar and Chad Smith,” Swinney said. “But outside of that everybody should be good to go.”
The other players that rested against the Bulldogs are linebacker Kendall Joseph, left tackle Mitch Hyatt, defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence and cornerback Mark Fields. Swinney expects all to play against the Gamecocks.
Lamar is tied for fourth on Clemson’s team in tackles with 52 and has 5 tackles for loss and 4 sacks. Smith has added 16 tackles and 3 tackles for loss while contributing on special teams and defense.
The Tigers have depth at linebacker as J.D. Davis, James Skalski and Judah Davis have played meaningful snaps.
Skalski started last week against The Citadel and finished with a game-high nine tackles, including a tackle for loss.
IMPRESSED WITH MOORE
South Carolina linebacker Skai Moore missed the 2016 season with a neck injury but is back and leading the Gamecocks in tackles heading into Saturday’s regular season finale.
Moore has 73 tackles, 7 tackles for loss and a team-high 3 interceptions. Swinney said the senior stands out on film.
“He is a great playmaker. He’s a really good football player and gets his hands on balls,” Swinney said. “He’s athletic, runs well, gets off blocks pretty good. And they use him in a lot of different ways. He’s a definite leader for them.”
AWARE OF HURST
South Carolina junior Hayden Hurst set USC’s single-season record for catches by a tight end last season with 48 and is having another strong year in 2017.
Hurst has 38 catches for 490 yards, and the Tigers will know where he is at all times on Saturday.
“Their tight end, No. 81, is a great football player. I think he’s a guy that will definitely play at the next level,” Swinney said. “They do a good job of getting him the ball. He’s got a bunch of catches. They hand it to him from time-to-time. He’s thrown a couple of passes. He’s a very multidimensional football player, a big guy that they involve a lot of ways.”
