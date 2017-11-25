Xavier Thomas starts firing off tweets at end of South Carolina-Clemson

Top recruit Xavier Thomas picked Clemson over South Carolina, and Saturday night, as the Tigers handed the Gamecocks a fourth loss in a row in the series, Thomas posted some thoughts on social media.
Them boys wasn’t dancing tonight #SorryNotSorry https://t.co/C4tWlZ3dou— Xavier Thomas (@atxlete) November 26, 2017
Y’all get it yet ??? pic.twitter.com/BEPn7kqSuG— Xavier Thomas (@atxlete) November 26, 2017
Man I’m just having fun. They would have been all over my head if they would’ve won. It’s all fun in the rivalry they understand https://t.co/FfCrEMCWAt— Xavier Thomas (@atxlete) November 26, 2017
His recruitment was hotly contested and still inspires strong feelings. He is the No. 3 prospect and a five-star in the 247 Composite rankings.
