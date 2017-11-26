More Videos

Dabo updates health of Clemson’s team, including RB Travis Etienne

By Matt Connolly

mconnolly@thestate.com

November 26, 2017 09:01 PM

Clemson had a few players banged up against South Carolina, including star running back Travis Etienne, but Tigers coach Dabo Swinney is hopeful that the Tigers will be fully healthy for Saturday night’s ACC title game against Miami in Charlotte, N.C.

Swinney said during a Sunday teleconference previewing the matchup with the Hurricanes that his team is very healthy for this point in the year.

“I don’t see anybody not being able to play this week,” Swinney said. “The main guy is Tre Lamar, just kind of evaluating where he is.”

Lamar, Clemson’s starting Mike linebacker, was held out of the matchup with the Gamecocks and has missed the past two games after suffering a stinger against Florida State.

His backup, J.D. Davis, was injured against South Carolina and played a limited number of snaps but is expected to be fine.

“Lamar, still not sure on him. It’s early in the week. It’ll be a day-to-day thing,” Swinney said.

As for Etienne, Swinney did not disclose his injury but did acknowledge that he was banged up.

The freshman has 720 rushing yards, 12 touchdowns and is averaging 7.4 yards per carry.

“He was a little banged up, but I don’t think anything too serious,” Swinney said.

PLAYOFF SPOT UP FOR GRABS

Swinney and Miami coach Mark Richt both believe that the winner of Saturday’s game should earn a spot in the College Football Playoff.

The Tigers are ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll and Coaches Poll and will likely be ranked No. 1 in the latest College Football Playoff poll when it is released on Tuesday.

Miami is currently No. 7 in both polls following a loss at Pitt. The Hurricanes were No. 2 in last week’s playoff poll.

“I don’t think there’s any question with the year Miami has had and we’ve had, the winner of this league is definitely going to be in the playoff and deservedly so,” Swinney said.

The Tigers enter the game 11-1, while Miami is 10-1. Clemson has a better overall resume, including a win against Auburn, but the Hurricanes would greatly improve their resume with a win over Clemson.

“I think whichever team wins the ACC, considering the body of work of both teams, should be a shoe-in to get in, in my opinion,” Richt said.

