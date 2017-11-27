Clemson on verge of flipping Virginia Tech line commit

Dorman offensive lineman Jordan McFadden has a busy week ahead.
Monday, he was in Columbia with his coach and two teammates for the Weekend of Champions press conference. Saturday, he’ll be on the field at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia for the 5A championship game against Dutch Fork. And Sunday, he plans to announce his final commitment before signing in December. And Sunday night he made no secret about what he’s thinking.
“I still feel strong about Clemson,” said McFadden who has been committed to Virginia Tech since July 4. “It probably will be Clemson.”
McFadden has long been a Clemson fan and once the Tigers offered in August they began to make up the ground on the Hokies. They turned that corner two weekends ago when McFadden made his official visit and exited with the Tigers on top. He talked with Clemson assistants Robbie Caldwell and Jeff Scott Saturday then watched on TV as the Tigers took down USC.
“I thought they played well,” he said. “I knew they were the better team going in. I’m just glad they played as well as they are capable. They were moving the ball on them all night and if you’ve move the ball the offensive line is doing something right. I’m proud and glad they are No. 1 and hope they beat Miami.”
McFadden also was in touch with Virginia Tech Sunday and head coach Justin Fuente is scheduled for an in home visit a week from Thursday, but McFadden said he’ll cancel that should he commit to Clemson this Sunday.
