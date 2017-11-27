Clemson DE Clelin Ferrell (99) was named first-team All-ACC on Monday.
Clemson University

Clemson has several players named to All-ACC teams

By Matt Connolly

mconnolly@thestate.com

November 27, 2017 04:28 PM

The All-ACC football teams were announced Monday afternoon by the league, and Clemson is well represented.

The Tigers had 13 players named to either the first, second or third teams and five more were honored as honorable mention selections.

First-team selections are offensive linemen Mitch Hyatt, Tyrone Crowder and Justin Falcinelli and defensive linemen Clelin Ferrell, Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence.

The second team includes defensive end Austin Bryant and linebacker Dorian O’Daniel.

The third team features wide receivers Hunter Renfrow and Deon Cain, guard Taylor Hearn, running back Travis Etienne and linebacker Kendall Joseph.

Honorable mention selections include tackle Sean Pollard and cornerbacks Ryan Carter and Trayvon Mullen. Ray-Ray McCloud was named honorable mention for all-purpose and as a special teams specialist.

Clemson will play Miami in the ACC title game on Saturday night in Charlotte, N.C.

