Clemson's Shelton Mitchell, left, dribbles past Ohio State’s C.J. Jackson during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. Clemson beat Ohio State 79-65.
Clemson's Shelton Mitchell, left, dribbles past Ohio State’s C.J. Jackson during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. Clemson beat Ohio State 79-65. Jay LaPrete AP
Clemson's Shelton Mitchell, left, dribbles past Ohio State’s C.J. Jackson during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. Clemson beat Ohio State 79-65. Jay LaPrete AP

Clemson University

Clemson rallies to beat Ohio State 79-65

By MITCH STACY

Associated Press

November 29, 2017 10:14 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

COLUMBUS, Ohio

Marcquise Reed scored 22 points and Shelton Mitchell had 19 as Clemson rallied in the second half to beat Ohio State 79-65 on Wednesday night in a Big Ten-ACC Challenge game.

Mitchell hit a 3-pointer to open the game, but the Tigers (6-1) fell behind and didn’t take the lead again until a jumper by Reed put them up 54-53 with 11 minutes left in the game. They pulled away from there as the Buckeyes blew a lead for the second straight game.

Ohio State (5-3) pulled back to within 3 points with a Kaleb Wesson putback with 6:34 left, but a 15-4 run by the Tigers to finish the game made it a comfortable win.

Keita Bates-Diop scored 21 and Wesson had 15 for Ohio State.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ohio State led 37-30 at the half. The Buckeyes had jumped out to a 13-point lead with about 8 minutes gone, but the Tigers climbed back in it on the strength of 10-0 run that included a pair of 3-pointers by Aamir Simms.

The Tigers were impressive in clawing their way back in the game for their best start since the 2013-14 season.

The Buckeyes faltered again after blowing a 15-point lead to Butler in the PK80 Invitational on Sunday.

Clemson hosts UNC Asheville on Sunday.

Ohio State plays at Wisconsin on Saturday.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Clemson, Miami to battle in ACC title game with CFP implications

    The Miami Hurricanes are making their first appearance in the ACC Championship game against Clemson on Saturday. Coaches of both teams believe the winner gets into the College Football Playoff.

Clemson, Miami to battle in ACC title game with CFP implications

Clemson, Miami to battle in ACC title game with CFP implications 1:42

Clemson, Miami to battle in ACC title game with CFP implications
Clemson DC Brent Venables previews Miami, talks job rumors 3:38

Clemson DC Brent Venables previews Miami, talks job rumors
Dabo Swinney previews ACC title game 6:47

Dabo Swinney previews ACC title game

View More Video