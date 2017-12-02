Game day guide: Clemson vs. Miami TV info, stream online, more

Clemson faces Miami on Saturday in the ACC championship game. Here is what you need to know about the game:
Game info
Who: Clemson (11-1, 7-1 ACC) vs. Miami (10-1, 7-1)
When: 8:14 p.m. Saturday
Where: Bank of America Stadium (75,525), Charlotte, N.C.
Series history: Miami leads the series 6-4. The road team has won the past five meetings in the series.
TV: ABC (Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Maria Taylor)
Online: WatchESPN
Radio: 93.1 FM, (Don Munson, Rodney Williams, Sideline: Reggie Merriweather)
Satellite radio: XM 84
National radio: ESPN radio (Bill Rosinski, David Norrie)
Line: Clemson by 9.5
Weather: Sunny with a high of 51 and low of 36.
What’s at stake
Clemson can clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff for the third consecutive season with a win. The Tigers would likely remain No. 1 and would play the No. 4 seed in New Orleans.
The Tigers can clinch a third consecutive ACC title for the first time since winning three in a row from 1986-88.
Miami is also playing for a berth in the College Football Playoff, and most expect the Hurricanes to make it if they can knock off Clemson.
Clemson is 20-2 away from home over the past three seasons.
The teams, by the numbers
Clemson
Miami
Points/Game
35.2
31.9
Opp. Points/Game
13.6
18.3
Yds. Rushing/Game
214.7
164.7
Opp. Yds. Rush/Game
113.6
152.4
Yds. Pass/Game
243.2
258.2
Opp. Yds. Pass/Game
169.7
210.0
Avg. Yds./Game
457.9
422.9
Opp. Total Yds./Game
283.2
362.4
Clemson players to watch
1. Quarterback Kelly Bryant has won every game he has started and finished this season. The junior is completing better than 66 percent of his passes and is also Clemson’s second leading rusher with 639 yards and 10 touchdowns.
2. Hunter Renfrow has been coming on strong at the end of the year and seems to play his best in big games. The junior has three touchdowns over the past two games.
3. Defensive end Clelin Ferrell has a sack in three of the past four games and leads the Tigers with 16 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks.
Miami players to watch
1. Quarterback Malik Rosier struggled his last time out at Pitt but has been solid on the season, passing for 255 yards per game with 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He’s also rushed for 408 yards and five scores.
2. Defensive lineman RJ McIntosh leads Miami with 11.5 tackles for loss and has six pass breakups. The junior has also recovered a fumble.
3. Junior defensive back Jaquan Johnson leads Miami with 81 tackles, is tied for the team lead in interceptions with four and has forced two fumbles and recovered two fumbles.
Clemson depth chart
OFFENSE
QB - Kelly Bryant (Hunter Johnson or Zerrick Cooper)
RB - Tavien Feaster (Travis Etienne, C.J. Fuller or Adam Choice)
WR - Deon Cain (Diondre Overton, Tee Higgins)
WR - Hunter Renfrow (Trevion Thompson, T.J. Chase)
WR - Ray-Ray McCloud (Amari Rodgers, Cornell Powell)
TE - Milan Richard (Cannon Smith, D.J. Greenlee)
LT - Mitch Hyatt (Sean Pollard or Tremayne Ancrhum)
LG - Taylor Hearn (John Simpson)
C - Justin Falcinelli (Gage Cervenka)
RG - Tyrone Crowder (Maverick Morris)
RT - Tremayne Anchrum or Sean Pollard
DEFENSE
DE - Clelin Ferrell (Chris Register)
DT - Dexter Lawrence (Jabril Robinson, Nyles Pinckney)
DT - Christian Wilkins (Albert Huggins, Sterling Johnson)
DE - Austin Bryant (Justin Foster, Xavier Kelly)
SLB - Dorian O’Daniel (Jalen Williams)
MLB – J.D. Davis or James Skalski (Chad Smith)
WLB - Kendall Joseph (J.D. Davis, James Skalski, Shaq Smith)
CB - Ryan Carter (Marcus Edmond)
SS – K’Von Wallace or Tanner Muse
FS – Van Smith (Isaiah Johnson, Denzel Johnson)
CB – Trayvon Mullen (A.J. Terrell)
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK - Alex Spence (Christian Groomes)
P - Will Spiers (Carson King)
KO - Alex Spence
LS (PK) - Patrick Phibbs (Austin Spence)
LS (P) - Austin Spence (Patrick Phibbs)
H - Will Swinney
PR - Ray-Ray McCloud or Hunter Renfrow
KOR – Tavien Feaster and Travis Etienne
