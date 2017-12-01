Connolly’s prediction: Will Miami be able to overcome injuries and upset Clemson?

More Videos 2:17 Kirk Herbstreit previews Miami vs. Clemson Pause 1:54 Main Street business reopens on Bush River road 1:26 Out-of-state senior is heading home after graduation 2:05 USC players talk Chris Silva, three-game week 1:56 USC’s Patrick White explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 1:19 Watch: Alex Smith's versatility paying off for Dutch Fork defense 0:43 Missing Lexington County woman 1:52 Dawn Staley updates South Carolina injuries going into Duke showdown 1:15 Overwhelmingly positive responses to the #MeToo hashtag 3:04 Updated USC bowl outlook: And the options are ... Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Dabo Swinney previews Clemson vs. Miami in ACC title game Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney looks ahead to the ACC Championship game against Miami. Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney looks ahead to the ACC Championship game against Miami. ACC

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney looks ahead to the ACC Championship game against Miami. ACC