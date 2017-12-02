Clemson mocks the turnover chain as it tramples Miami

0:37 Clemson celebrates ACC title game win Pause

0:46 Watch: Clemson players go nuts for ACC championship gear

0:51 ACC title game MVP Kelly Bryant celebrates Clemson win

0:41 Kelly Bryant gets ready for Clemson's big game

0:49 Clemson players celebrate with the fans after ACC title win

0:25 Dabo Swinney shares a moment with Clemson fans after ACC championship

2:33 Kendall Joseph reflects on another ACC title

3:38 Clemson DC Brent Venables previews Miami, talks job rumors

1:42 Clemson, Miami to battle in ACC title game with CFP implications