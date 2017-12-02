Clemson mocks the turnover chain as it tramples Miami

Miami football came into Saturday night's well known for its turnover chain, awarded to each Hurricane who got a takeaway.
But as Clemson slowly crushed Miami, the mocking of the chain came often, usually in mimed form.
Kelly Bryant "got" it for a touchdown (not really the right use).
Kelly Bryant gets a “turnover chain” from Ray-Ray McCloud after he runs in for a touchdown. #Clemson takes a 14-0 lead on #TheU late 1Q #ACCChampionship pic.twitter.com/8lfmvJo2GL— Daren Stoltzfus (@DarenStoltzfus) December 3, 2017
Several Clemson defenders pretended to don it.
Turnover chain has a tiger paw tonight......... @ClemsonFB @ClemsonUniv @BarstoolClemson @ClemsonSports pic.twitter.com/DPrrD5C6pk— GatorNation (@NYGATOR1) December 3, 2017
And the Tigers' mascots even got in on the action.
Clemson doesn’t need a turnover chain. Little shady in Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/6AVbQKDV1a— Dan Michener (@DanMichenerWCIV) December 3, 2017
