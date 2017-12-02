More Videos

Clemson celebrates ACC title game win 0:37

Clemson celebrates ACC title game win

Watch: Clemson players go nuts for ACC championship gear 0:46

Watch: Clemson players go nuts for ACC championship gear

ACC title game MVP Kelly Bryant celebrates Clemson win 0:51

ACC title game MVP Kelly Bryant celebrates Clemson win

Kelly Bryant gets ready for Clemson's big game 0:41

Kelly Bryant gets ready for Clemson's big game

Clemson players celebrate with the fans after ACC title win 0:49

Clemson players celebrate with the fans after ACC title win

Dabo Swinney shares a moment with Clemson fans after ACC championship 0:25

Dabo Swinney shares a moment with Clemson fans after ACC championship

Kendall Joseph reflects on another ACC title 2:33

Kendall Joseph reflects on another ACC title

Clemson DC Brent Venables previews Miami, talks job rumors 3:38

Clemson DC Brent Venables previews Miami, talks job rumors

Clemson, Miami to battle in ACC title game with CFP implications 1:42

Clemson, Miami to battle in ACC title game with CFP implications

Frank Martin rips his players, the fans and himself after win against UMass 4:34

Frank Martin rips his players, the fans and himself after win against UMass

Clemson University

Clemson mocks the turnover chain as it tramples Miami

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

December 02, 2017 10:48 PM

UPDATED 2 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

Miami football came into Saturday night's well known for its turnover chain, awarded to each Hurricane who got a takeaway.

But as Clemson slowly crushed Miami, the mocking of the chain came often, usually in mimed form.

Kelly Bryant "got" it for a touchdown (not really the right use).

Several Clemson defenders pretended to don it.

And the Tigers' mascots even got in on the action.

