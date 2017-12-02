More Videos

Kelly Bryant gets ready for Clemson's big game

Kelly Bryant gets ready for Clemson's big game

Dabo Swinney previews Clemson vs. Miami in ACC title game

Dabo Swinney previews Clemson vs. Miami in ACC title game

Clemson, Miami to battle in ACC title game with CFP implications

Clemson, Miami to battle in ACC title game with CFP implications

Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson's win over NC State

Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson’s win over NC State

Brent Venables explains his favorite part of Clemson's win over Louisville

Brent Venables explains his favorite part of Clemson's win over Louisville

Kirk Herbstreit previews Miami vs. Clemson

Kirk Herbstreit previews Miami vs. Clemson

Dabo Swinney explains why Kelly Bryant won starting QB job

Dabo Swinney explains why Kelly Bryant won starting QB job

South Pointe celebrates fourth straight state title

South Pointe celebrates fourth straight state title

Watch: Dutch Fork celebrates 2nd straight Class 5A title

Watch: Dutch Fork celebrates 2nd straight Class 5A title

Frank Martin rips his players, the fans and himself after win against UMass

Frank Martin rips his players, the fans and himself after win against UMass

    Clemson Tigers football players go nuts for ACC championship gear after beating Miami Hurricanes.

Clemson University

Clemson punches playoff ticket with ACC title game beatdown of Miami

By Matt Connolly

mconnolly@thestate.com

December 02, 2017

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

CHARLOTTE, NC

Clemson may not have a turnover chain, but the Tigers will be adding another piece of jewelry to their collection soon.

Clemson dominated Miami from start to finish Saturday night, earning a 38-3 win over the Hurricanes in the ACC championship game in Charlotte, N.C.

The Tigers will soon get an ACC title ring for the third time in three years to go along with their bowl rings from the past three years and last year’s national title ring.

Clemson also locked up a spot in the College Football Playoff and is expected to remain No. 1 and play in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans on Jan. 1.

Tigers quarterback Kelly Bryant, who was given the tough task of replacing Deshaun Watson, was exceptional in the biggest start of his career.

The junior completed his first 15 passes, breaking Deshaun Watson’s ACC championship record of 13 consecutive completions in 2015, and finished 23 of 29 for 252 yards and a touchdown in three quarters of work.

Bryant also rushed for a score, as did running backs Travis Etienne, Tavien Feaster and Adam Choice.

Clemson’s defense was completely dominant, shutting out the Hurricanes until Miami kicker Michael Badgley made a 22-yard field goal 4:05 remaining in the game.

The Tigers had six tackles for loss and four sacks, led by Christian Wilkins with 1.5 tackles for loss and half a sack. Dexter Lawrence and Sterling Johnson added a sack, while Albert Huggins, James Skalski and Justin Foster had half a sack.

Clemson jumped out to a 21-0 lead 18 minutes in and cruised from that point forward. The Tigers forced three turnovers in the third quarter, leading to 14 points.

Senior cornerback Ryan Carter forced two of the turnovers, forcing a fumble and intercepting a pass. Linebacker Kendall Joseph also had an interception.

