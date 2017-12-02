Clemson punches playoff ticket with ACC title game beatdown of Miami

Clemson may not have a turnover chain, but the Tigers will be adding another piece of jewelry to their collection soon.

Clemson dominated Miami from start to finish Saturday night, earning a 38-3 win over the Hurricanes in the ACC championship game in Charlotte, N.C.

The Tigers will soon get an ACC title ring for the third time in three years to go along with their bowl rings from the past three years and last year’s national title ring.

Clemson also locked up a spot in the College Football Playoff and is expected to remain No. 1 and play in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans on Jan. 1.

Tigers quarterback Kelly Bryant, who was given the tough task of replacing Deshaun Watson, was exceptional in the biggest start of his career.

The junior completed his first 15 passes, breaking Deshaun Watson’s ACC championship record of 13 consecutive completions in 2015, and finished 23 of 29 for 252 yards and a touchdown in three quarters of work.

Bryant also rushed for a score, as did running backs Travis Etienne, Tavien Feaster and Adam Choice.

Clemson’s defense was completely dominant, shutting out the Hurricanes until Miami kicker Michael Badgley made a 22-yard field goal 4:05 remaining in the game.

The Tigers had six tackles for loss and four sacks, led by Christian Wilkins with 1.5 tackles for loss and half a sack. Dexter Lawrence and Sterling Johnson added a sack, while Albert Huggins, James Skalski and Justin Foster had half a sack.

Clemson jumped out to a 21-0 lead 18 minutes in and cruised from that point forward. The Tigers forced three turnovers in the third quarter, leading to 14 points.

Senior cornerback Ryan Carter forced two of the turnovers, forcing a fumble and intercepting a pass. Linebacker Kendall Joseph also had an interception.