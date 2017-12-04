Brent Venables linked to another SEC opening

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables could be a candidate for Tennessee’s head coaching job, according to Bruce Feldman of Sports Illustrated.
Former Clemson offensive coordinator Chad Morris, who is now the head coach at SMU, is another potential candidate to lead the Volunteers, Feldman said.
Venables has previously been linked to openings at Arkansas and Mississippi State. MSU filled its vacancy last week.
Clemson co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott was linked to the UCF coaching job earlier on Monday.
Venables was asked about being mentioned as a head coaching candidate last week as the Tigers prepared to face Miami in the ACC title game.
“My focus is completely on this game and this week and the great job that I do have and the great players that I get to coach every day. My focus is right here,” Venables said. “I’ve got a great job, and I’ve said that many, many times. And I’m very thankful and grateful for that. We’re in a great position, so why would I worry about what’s on the other side of the fence? I’ve always felt that way. If people have interest that’s part of it. You either decide to listen or not.”
Venables won the Broyles Award, which is presented to the best assistant coach in college football, last season.
The Tigers are currently No. 2 nationally in scoring defense, allowing 12.8 points per game.
Clemson enters the College Football Playoff as the No. 1 seed and will face No. 4 seed Alabama in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1 in New Orleans.
Two names to keep in mind as the #Tennessee coaching has re-set: #Clemson DC Brent Venables & #SMU head coach Chad Morris. Folks close to Phil Fulmer are big believers in them.— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 4, 2017
