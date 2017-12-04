How Clemson has exceeded preseason expectations each of the past 7 years

More Videos 0:47 Why going to the Sugar Bowl is special for two Tigers Pause 2:53 Dabo Swinney looks ahead to Clemson in the playoffs 3:38 Clemson DC Brent Venables previews Miami, talks job rumors 0:37 Clemson celebrates ACC title game win 0:46 Watch: Clemson players go nuts for ACC championship gear 0:54 Top 10 photos: Clemson vs. Miami 2:13 Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson’s 34-10 win over South Carolina 0:51 Fan videos brutal fight between Clemson and Miami fans at the ACC Championship 0:40 Justice Ernest Finney in Photos 1:34 Outback Bowl 'a great reward' for Gamecocks Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Clemson celebrates ACC title game win The Clemson football team celebrates its win over Miami in the ACC championship game. The Clemson football team celebrates its win over Miami in the ACC championship game. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com

