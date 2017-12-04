Another Clemson assistant linked to a head coaching vacancy

When a college football program is as successful as the Clemson Tigers have been, it’s natural that teams will try to duplicate that winning formula. Many will do it by hiring assistant coaches to run their programs.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has been fortunate not to lose many assistants to other schools as he has built the Tigers into a national champion, but that could change in a big way.
There are reports he could lose his defensive coordinator and both of his co-offensive coordinators to head coaching vacancies.
Jeff Scott, who guides the Tigers’ offense along with Tony Elliott, reportedly will interview for a head coaching position.
Never miss a local story.
According to Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic, Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott is going to interview for the head coach job at South Alabama.
Based on who they are interviewing, the Jaguars are looking for a new leader with a background in running offenses.
Scott reportedly is in the running for the opening along with Auburn offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey and N.C. State offensive coordinator Eliah Drinkwitz.
Scott’s co-offensive coordinator at Clemson, Elliott was linked to the UCF coaching job earlier on Monday.
In addition to the two offensive gurus, Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables’ name has surfaced as a candidate to potentially fill a number of high-profile openings.
Venables could be a candidate for Tennessee’s head coaching job, according to Bruce Feldman of Sports Illustrated.
Venables has previously been linked to openings at Arkansas and Mississippi State. MSU filled its vacancy last week.
Former Clemson offensive coordinator Chad Morris, who is now the head coach at SMU, is another potential candidate to lead the Volunteers, Feldman said.
One of the men who filled Morris’ shoes when he left for SMU has had a steady rise. The past 19 years for Scott include being a walk-on wide receiver at Clemson, coaching Blythewood High to a state title in its inaugural season, a brief stint as an assistant coach at Presbyterian College and, since 2008, a growing role in his alma mater’s football program.
When Swinney was made Clemson’s interim head coach, Scott replaced him as receivers coach and became the Tigers’ recruiting coordinator.
Scott is the son of former South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Brad Scott, who went on to be an assistant at Clemson, where he still works.
Comments