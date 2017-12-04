More Videos

Clemson celebrates ACC title game win 0:37

Clemson celebrates ACC title game win

Pause
Why going to the Sugar Bowl is special for two Tigers 0:47

Why going to the Sugar Bowl is special for two Tigers

Dabo Swinney previews Clemson vs. Miami in ACC title game 5:19

Dabo Swinney previews Clemson vs. Miami in ACC title game

Dabo Swinney looks ahead to Clemson in the playoffs 2:53

Dabo Swinney looks ahead to Clemson in the playoffs

Clemson, Miami to battle in ACC title game with CFP implications 1:42

Clemson, Miami to battle in ACC title game with CFP implications

Frank Martin on USC’s defensive issues: ‘It’s not an effort problem’ 2:33

Frank Martin on USC’s defensive issues: ‘It’s not an effort problem’

USC commit Dakereon Joyner: I'm ready to come in and compete 1:37

USC commit Dakereon Joyner: I'm ready to come in and compete

Dutch Fork's Bryce Thompson: This is the perfect way to go out 0:48

Dutch Fork's Bryce Thompson: This is the perfect way to go out

'The Hit' by Jadeveon Clowney sounded like two cars colliding 1:00

'The Hit' by Jadeveon Clowney sounded like two cars colliding

Outback Bowl 'a great reward' for Gamecocks 1:34

Outback Bowl 'a great reward' for Gamecocks

  • Jeff Scott pleased with fast start

    Clemson co-offensive coordinator relishes ACC title win in Charlotte.

Clemson co-offensive coordinator relishes ACC title win in Charlotte. online@thestate.com
Clemson co-offensive coordinator relishes ACC title win in Charlotte. online@thestate.com

Clemson University

Another Clemson assistant linked to a head coaching vacancy

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

December 04, 2017 07:45 PM

When a college football program is as successful as the Clemson Tigers have been, it’s natural that teams will try to duplicate that winning formula. Many will do it by hiring assistant coaches to run their programs.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has been fortunate not to lose many assistants to other schools as he has built the Tigers into a national champion, but that could change in a big way.

There are reports he could lose his defensive coordinator and both of his co-offensive coordinators to head coaching vacancies.

Jeff Scott, who guides the Tigers’ offense along with Tony Elliott, reportedly will interview for a head coaching position.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic, Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott is going to interview for the head coach job at South Alabama.

Based on who they are interviewing, the Jaguars are looking for a new leader with a background in running offenses.

Scott reportedly is in the running for the opening along with Auburn offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey and N.C. State offensive coordinator Eliah Drinkwitz.

Scott’s co-offensive coordinator at Clemson, Elliott was linked to the UCF coaching job earlier on Monday.

IMG_Clemson.clt_2_1_EI6GCLFH_L176750989
Co-Offensive Coordinators Tony Elliott and Jeff Scott.
GWINN DAVIS GWINN DAVIS MEDIA

In addition to the two offensive gurus, Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables’ name has surfaced as a candidate to potentially fill a number of high-profile openings.

Venables could be a candidate for Tennessee’s head coaching job, according to Bruce Feldman of Sports Illustrated.

Venables has previously been linked to openings at Arkansas and Mississippi State. MSU filled its vacancy last week.

Former Clemson offensive coordinator Chad Morris, who is now the head coach at SMU, is another potential candidate to lead the Volunteers, Feldman said.

One of the men who filled Morris’ shoes when he left for SMU has had a steady rise. The past 19 years for Scott include being a walk-on wide receiver at Clemson, coaching Blythewood High to a state title in its inaugural season, a brief stint as an assistant coach at Presbyterian College and, since 2008, a growing role in his alma mater’s football program.

When Swinney was made Clemson’s interim head coach, Scott replaced him as receivers coach and became the Tigers’ recruiting coordinator.

Scott is the son of former South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Brad Scott, who went on to be an assistant at Clemson, where he still works.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Clemson celebrates ACC title game win 0:37

Clemson celebrates ACC title game win

Pause
Why going to the Sugar Bowl is special for two Tigers 0:47

Why going to the Sugar Bowl is special for two Tigers

Dabo Swinney previews Clemson vs. Miami in ACC title game 5:19

Dabo Swinney previews Clemson vs. Miami in ACC title game

Dabo Swinney looks ahead to Clemson in the playoffs 2:53

Dabo Swinney looks ahead to Clemson in the playoffs

Clemson, Miami to battle in ACC title game with CFP implications 1:42

Clemson, Miami to battle in ACC title game with CFP implications

Frank Martin on USC’s defensive issues: ‘It’s not an effort problem’ 2:33

Frank Martin on USC’s defensive issues: ‘It’s not an effort problem’

USC commit Dakereon Joyner: I'm ready to come in and compete 1:37

USC commit Dakereon Joyner: I'm ready to come in and compete

Dutch Fork's Bryce Thompson: This is the perfect way to go out 0:48

Dutch Fork's Bryce Thompson: This is the perfect way to go out

'The Hit' by Jadeveon Clowney sounded like two cars colliding 1:00

'The Hit' by Jadeveon Clowney sounded like two cars colliding

Outback Bowl 'a great reward' for Gamecocks 1:34

Outback Bowl 'a great reward' for Gamecocks

  • Jeff Scott pleased with fast start

    Clemson co-offensive coordinator relishes ACC title win in Charlotte.

Jeff Scott pleased with fast start

View More Video