Clemson trying to flip Auburn receiver commit, to play defense

The recruiting pause button has been hit until the dead period ends the second week in January. Then things will heat back up again with schools working to fill out their remaining spots. Clemson signed 15 this week and will look to add a few more next month with wide receiver/defensive back Matthew Hill of Snellville, Ga. on the board.
Hill committed to Auburn as a receiver in August and is still holding to that but he decided not to sign early so that he could take his official visits in January. He plans to see Clemson and Auburn and then finalize his plans.
"Clemson is a great program," Hill said. "It's kind of like the high school I am out now as in the coaching staff. Everything about Clemson basically reminds me of the team I play for now. There's nothing too different about the systems."
Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables and safeties coach Mickey Conn visited Hill at school earlier in the month. Dabo Swinney will make his in home visit next month. The Tigers like Hill as a safety and he's fine with playing that position in college.
"I'm going to be fine with which ever position I play the best," Hill said. "Which ever one will make me go the farthest, no matter if it's receiver or safety."
Hill has not taken any officials thus far but he did attend two Clemson games this season, and Clemson and Auburn will be his only officials in January. He said the Auburn commitment is still strong.
"Auburn is home for me," he said. "There's still stuff to consider. I'll know when my mind is made up." Auburn has not yet had its in home with head coach Gus Malzahn.
Hill said he's not sure if he'll wait all the way until Feb. 7 before announcing his final choice.
This season, Hill had 2,185 all purpose yards with 13 touchdowns.
