Dabo talks Walmart shopping, Christmas plans, Alabama prep and NFL draft

More Videos 2:41 Dabo Swinney recaps final practice before Christmas Pause 6:10 Clemson coach Dabo Swinney discusses recruiting class 3:04 Brad Brownell recaps Clemson’s win over South Carolina 2:19 Clemson recruiting coordinator recaps signing day 0:57 Good Samaritan talks about helping Columbia police officer subdue suspect 1:01 Khalil Robinson after hitting Gray Collegiate game winner 1:56 USC’s Patrick Wright explains why sexual harassment often goes unreported 1:11 This is how Kathi Spencer makes family memories at Christmastime 2:13 Dawn Staley talks record-breaking win, return to Philadelphia 3:06 Senate Republicans celebrate tax plan vote, McConnell says they can sell American people on it Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney discusses recruiting class Tigers signed two of the top three players in the country Tigers signed two of the top three players in the country mconnolly@thestate.com

Tigers signed two of the top three players in the country mconnolly@thestate.com