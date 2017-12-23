59 years ago: Remembering Clemson’s first trip to the Sugar Bowl

On special occasions, Harold Olson will strap on the watch he and his Clemson teammates received as a parting gift at the 1958 Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.
The watch is still ticking, by the way, much like Olson and several of his teammates, who remain in regular contact and invariably steer much of their conversation to that game and that era and the special people who remain vivid memories despite the relentless passage of time.
Fifty-nine seasons have come and gone since that day, but Clemson is finally Sugar Bowl-bound again.
Coach Dabo Swinney’s top-ranked Tigers will play No. 4 Alabama in the annual classic on Jan. 1 at the Superdome in New Orleans, with the winner advancing to the national title game.
But George “Pogo” Usry, a left halfback on the team, is quick to remind anyone who will listen that the 1958 team was the first to play for a national championship.
Coach Frank Howard told them so, and who were Usry and Olson to argue?
“He said we were playing for the national championship and I guess we were – LSU was the No. 1 team in the country,” said Olson, a right offensive tackle on the team.
Led by All-America quarterback Billy Cannon, LSU was 10-0 and a prohibitive two-touchdown favorite when Olson and teammates ventured into Tulane Stadium for the Tigers’ first and only Sugar Bowl appearance.
Clemson entered the game 8-2 and ranked No. 12 in the country after winning the ACC championship, and the Tigers were far from a pushover. Ten players on the team went on to play professionally, including Olson, who was an All-Pro with the Buffalo Bills.
The game was a defensive struggle throughout, with the lone touchdown coming after an errant snap on a Clemson punt that hit fullback Doug Cline and bounced along the ground. LSU recovered at the Clemson 11-yard line, Cannon threw a 9-yard touchdown pass three plays later and LSU withstood a late drive by Clemson to seal a 7-0 victory.
Frustratingly, Clemson had more first downs and total yardage than LSU, but couldn’t get the breaks it needed against a Paul Dietzel-coached squad.
“I dropped a screen pass the last series we had the ball,” Usry said. “It was fourth down and I had clear sailing to the first down, but I hit the ball with my knee and dropped it. That’s my story on the Sugar Bowl.”
To add insult to injury, the headline in the New Orleans’ Times-Picayune the next day declared, “Usry is goat.”
Most would scoff at that notion, of course, because Usry was a talented player who led the team in receptions that season – a fact that wasn’t lost on Howard.
“That’s what Frank reminded me of after the game because I was feeling pretty bad,” Usry said.
His teammates? Well, that’s a different story.
“We still try to rub it in whenever possible,” said Olson, laughing. “It took him a while to get over that.”
Usry handles the jabs with aplomb and has a downstairs room dedicated to mementos from his playing days, including team photos and a program from the Sugar Bowl as well as his unique blue jersey that Clemson wore that day.
Color television was still in its infancy, and the Tigers were instructed to wear specially made blue jerseys with orange stripes around the shoulders so the more vibrant colors would be readily visible on television.
Usry and Olson still have their rare, one-game-only jerseys – No. 40 and No. 76, respectively – and cherish them as special reminders of a trip to the Big Easy that was more memorable than forgettable, even for Usry.
“I don’t know if I’d want to go back,” Usry said. “But it was a full stadium that day, and that was awesome for a bunch of country boys from Clemson.”
